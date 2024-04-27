Returing for his second appearance at the inquiry is the chief executive of Scottish Care Dr Donald Macaskill. I could find no coverage of this testimony by the mainstream media which judging by the following screenshot of the day were clearly missing in action. Not the case however when they were tasked with promoting ‘COVID’ terror daily for 2 years !

A remarkable admission by Mr Macaskill is that it was known just 4 weeks into lockdown the harms from the restrictions were becoming ‘‘increasingly disproportionate’’ to that of the virus as the sector was already failing to meet the basic care needs of residents.

'‘4-6 weeks in the effect of not having family contact..the depression psychologically …the deterioration physiologically of residents was palpable to those who were that at the front-line'‘

‘‘I certainly made the issue very clear to colleagues at government.’’

Here (with a bowed head indicative of deep guilt) Dr Macaskill states how care homes are essentially hospices and if he were a resident he would choose freedom. He admits fear (media/gov propaganda) took over.

'if i had 3-6 months to live..i would be less concerned about COVID than never seeing my family'

‘it was felt to many of us that care home residents had been forgotten’

Another remarkable admission by Mr.Macaskill is that the law was broken in relation to the human rights of those in care homes due to the nature of blanket guidance from March 2020. I note a stern Lord Brailsford looking on. Not impressed.

'if i became ill i'd would hope my clinical needs would be met'

'That's NOT what we did with care home residents'

‘‘Did you see a human rights based approach in the way in which guidance was being drafted ?’’ - Stuart Gayle KC

Response from Mr Macaskill, simply put- ‘‘No.’’

Here Mr Macaskill reveals that care homes were offered no indemnity unlike the NHS.

‘Insurance became a real issue very very quickly.’

Even by the Spring of 2022 85% of insurers would still not insure a home.

'That they should not admit somebody who was COVID positive otherwise they wouldn’t get insurance’

In April 2020 insurance premiums went up 850%.

What the Scottish COVID inquiry has revealled (so far) is that lockdown was the first in a series of assaults against care home residents that drove excess deaths in Scotland.

Credit to and follow @TheRustler83 on X for the graph.

End

links:

Full video-Youtube-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Impact hearing | Health and social care | 19 April 2024 (afternoon session)