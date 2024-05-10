Erskine care homes are located in Bishopton, Glasgow and Gilmerton in Edinburgh. Mr.McDonald was the house manager for Haig House care home within the Bishopton facility. Residents predominantly have dementia. Haig is one of six houses that make up the complex with 30 residents in each home. Erskine prides itself on ‘‘caring for veterans since 1916’’. The Gilmerton facility has capacity for 40 residents.

Below is a tour of the impressive Erskine complex in Bishopton which opened in 2000.

Other houses.

According to the COPFS dashboard and National Records of Scotland data Erskine care home, Bishopton suffered the highest COVID-19 fatality rate of all care homes in Scotland.

NB: I have no idea why the slight discrepancies in the numbers used by NRS and COPFS (34 v 32).

This was the Scottish media turnout on the day to report on the testimony of Mr.McDonald. A care home manager representing Erskine Care Home who accumulated the MOST ‘COVID’ deaths in Scotland. Quite a shocking display by journalists. Why is this of no interest ? The STV report (in links below) on the actual testimony is even more embarassing when compared to the content provided here.

In this section of his testimony Mr.McDonald speaks of the devastating harm to residents occuring due to the strict nature of the lockdown policies.

'i had residents who forgot who their families were..lost communication skills'

'we had residents who gave up eating’

-No Family-Dentists for 2 years-Podiatry-Dieticians-GPs-

Advanced nursing

With regards to advanced nurse practitioners it was noted they worked alongside GPs to deliver end of life care plans. Interestingly they were never absent from their shifts during the pandemic unlike other staff members.

‘‘It was a massive bonus, we had two advanced nurse practitioners that worked all through the pandemic.’’

‘‘If residents became unwell they were very skilled in treating those residents and giving us management plans for them.’’

‘‘Those were the ones that would order tests..they were the ones who decided who was isolating..they could prescribe for us…they could prescribe just in case meds for end of life medication for us…they could have syringe drivers if people became really unwell..they did all of that..they were on site all the way through. They had contact with the GPs.’’

‘‘It was a massive bonus.’’

In this remarkable section, Mr.McDonald explains his home (Haig) had NO DEATHS due to COVID-19 throughout the entire ‘first wave’ of the pandemic and in total only 5 deaths over 3 years.

When he was asked: ‘‘were these five all COVID deaths?’’

He replies: ‘‘They were put down as COVID deaths…you can never tell.’’

‘‘We have a population of residents who are elderly with comorbidities..some had been actively dying before the pandemic even started….it would be difficult to say if COVID was the reason.’’

However, in Mr.Mcdonald’s witness statement he says:

‘‘I think we had less than 5.’’

In Mr.McDonald’s closing inquiry remarks he mentions:

‘‘i saw other managers who had seen half their residents pass away.’’

Given there were 6 houses in Erskine mentioned by Mr.Mcdonald in his testimony with 30 residents each for a total of 180. 34 are noted by NRS as dying ‘involving COVID-19.’ Haig had five deaths apparently from COVID. This leaves 29 would which is an average 5 ‘COVID’ deaths for each other home. For a home to have half it’s residents pass away (15) were these all ‘COVID’ deaths ?

A strange co-incidence

An observation from Erskine’s Youtube video is that the aerial shot, specifically of Haig reveals it to be designed like a Swastica. Given the facility houses our war veterans yet accrued the highest ‘COVID-19’ death toll of any care home in Scotland is that not a story itself worthy of some merit ? Lastly, given what has been stated from other care home managers is it possible the advanced nurse practitioners on site throughout the pandemic and given the death toll in Erskine were perhaps prescribing ‘just in case’ medication a little too often ?

End

