Robert Pollock worked as a front-line paramedic during the height of the pandemic. A role he performed at the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) for 23 years. However Robert was withdrawn from active duty soon after the pandemic was delcared due to ill health.

Robert’s role was also changed role from paramedic to Clinical Adviser Paramedic in October 2021. He also stated at the inquiry he now suffers from Long COVID.

Session highlights

Towards the end of his testimony Robert explains a process employed by the SAS during lockdown known as ‘‘toe tagging’’. Elderly patients and potentially those much younger would NOT be prioritised for resucitation should they fall unwell.

‘‘People over a certain age..normal attempts at resucitation would be minimised..70 and over initially'‘

Alteration of the DNR procedure was also dependant on patient conditions ‘‘in some places.’’

‘‘If your mother was 75 or 80 year old what’s going to happen now if they take unwell.’’

Concerns rasied by SAS staff about these practises were later informed by the NHS they would be:

‘‘supported to make decisions out with normal protocols’’

These comments were met with shock on social media by an NHS surgeon of 40 years, Dr.Tony Hinton. A member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and the Royal Society of Medicine.

Mr Pollock also explains his concerns around the lack of adequate PPE for paramedics and how staff were forced into using unsafe out of date masks.

‘‘when the staff were using them..cos they had nothing else..they’ve got a talcum powder type effect if their disintegrating slightly by time and they put them on and this powder released…they were dangerous’’

Mr.Pollock believes this inadequate PPE placed staff at greater risk from the virus.

However, as can be seen from official statistics only 2 deaths were recorded ‘involving’ COVID-19 in paramedics in Scotland over 3 years of the pandemic.

NB: The SAS employs more than 5,000 people with around 3,500 as paramedics. An inadequate PPE survivial rate of 99.94%.

COVID vaccination adverse effects

A shocking discovery in Mr Pollocks witness statement but NOT mentioned at the inquiry nor in the mainstream media report below is that SAS staff were forced (by contract) into receiving two experimental COVID-19 vaccinations in order to keep their job. Even more concerning is that some staff have then fallen ill due to their COVID-19 vaccinations resulting in permanent disability.

Mr.Pollock a Long COVID sufferer himself explains there are now many ambulance staff that have gone on to developed the condition.

An interesting point to note is that Freedom of Information Act data shows 100% of all cases of ‘Long COVID’ in Scottish Ambulance Service staff occurred after the rollout of the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations. From 24th Match 2021, when prior, not a single case was recorded.

I will conclude the article showing the total incidents attended by the SAS during 3 years of a global pandemic have in fact been the lowest on record !

Is the Scottish COVID inquiry asking the right questions ?

End

