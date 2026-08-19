Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
7h

The cov era makes me think of the WW1 veterans who didn't speak about their experience, my grandfather was one such. But more so the outrage if anyone dare to question the actual event, even years later. No one wants to think of how many died in pursuit of to quote Black Adder for moving General Haig's drink cabinet six inches closer to Berlin.

I don't know the reason why MSM doesn't want to question the whole debacle. Is it pressure from some dark blob, embarrassment of having being complicit ?

When you see statements from the average citizen still claiming that masks work,covid vaccines ,without any real evidence ,worked. And still telling you they tested positive for cov.

I don't think they can face their reality being challenged.

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Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
3h

Same communist quislings and apparatchiks that said nothing during the reign of Pol Pot, the Holodomor and the Maoist mass atrocities. Even today they all still pretend it didn't happen.

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