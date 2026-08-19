Introduction

The ongoing Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is Scotland’s biggest ever public inquiry and the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal what really took place during lockdown.

The Inquiry began its impact hearings on the 24th October 2023, with the health and social care theme. It then went on to cover other themes including:

The public impact hearings heard from 364 witnesses over 93 days and received more than 600 written statements from individuals and organisations. I did my upmost to cover as many oral sessions and witness statements as possible when i realised post 2024 the media was increasingly absent despite the gravity of what had been stated.

Coverage of Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

The focus is on the ‘search database’ at the Herald. The Herald is Scotland’s highest circulation quality newspaper. Founded it 1783 it is one of the world’s oldest daily papers still in print. This is all i could find in relation to oral hearings and that of the bereaved.

Scottish Covid Inquiry lawyer demands answers over expert-Dr Croft

21st July 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23668186.scottish-covid-inquiry-lawyer-demands-answers-expert/

Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry doctor responds to controversy-Dr Croft

26th July 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23681272.scottish-covid-19-inquiry-doctor-responds-controversy/

Covid Inquiry: Care home residents ‘effectively imprisoned’-Amber Galbraith KC-David DiPaolo and Rachel Holt-Joseph Bryce

24th October 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23876733.covid-inquiry-care-home-residents-effectively-imprisoned/

Elderly care homes residents ‘neglected and left to starve’-Shelagh McCall KC and Alistair Gray

25th October 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23878766.elderly-care-homes-residents-neglected-left-starve/

Elderly woman moved into ‘red’ ward despite not having Covid -Margaret Kilpatrick and Shona Wallace

14th November 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23923338.elderly-woman-moved-red-ward-despite-not-covid/

Grandmother died long before care home informed family, inquiry told-Gillian Grant and Micheleine Kane

23rd November 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23944722.grandmother-died-long-care-home-informed-family-inquiry-told/

Covid inquiry:Ambulance ‘drove off’ from man with chest pain-Caroleanne Stewart and Pamela Thomas

24th November 2023- https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23947015.covid-inquiry-ambulance-drove-off-man-chest-pain/

Scottish Covid inquiry resumes with evidence from bereaved-Sharon Boswell

12th March 2024-

Scottish care home residents died in ‘droves’ after hospital transfers-Anonymous Witness and Emma McConnachie

23rd May 2024-https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/24341455.scottish-care-home-residents-died-droves-hospital-transfers/

Thoughts

What this reveals is shocking! That approximately 95% of oral evidence has gone unreported to the Scottish public over the last 3 years with a total of just 17 witnesses featured in an article including just 7 bereaved family members. 100% of written evidence also appears to have been ignored which included the additional 80 witness statements published March 2026 and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base. I managed to cover 37 of these remarkable submissions which can be viewed here.

So one wonders..how is the Scottish public meant to know what went on during the biggest event in living memory for most Scots and who (to date) have paid over £58 million for the inquiry when the press have deprioritised reporting and their elected politicians are even more silent?

This has to be one of, if not the biggest political and media cover-up scandals of all time! A reminder over 2 years on there are still zero mainstream media reports of the bombshell health and social care closing statements from 27-28 Jun 2024.

The Scottish inquiry returns Tuesday 25th August 2026 with it’s ‘implementation’ preliminary hearing with full sessions commencing 6th October 2026.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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