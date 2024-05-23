Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Let's Be Heard 1st report
The first report featuring feedback on the Scottish Government's response to the COVID-19 'pandemic'
Please watch this short video i created highlighting many of the crucial points made by ordinary Scots in relation to the response to the pandemic.
-NHS Backlogs-Economic Harm-Suicides-Child Developmental Concerns-Mental Health Concerns-Educational Setbacks-No Consent DNRs-Coerced COVID Injections-
Full 106 page report- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/lets-be-heard-first-report
Shocking, I now know the response to the fake pandemic was done deliberately it was not a mistake. Every single action taken was counterintuitive, health services were reduced to a bare minimum at a time when they were needed most, services needed for a functioning healthy society were almost non existent, healthy people at no risk forced to stay home, elderly people most at risk were deprived of everything, social services were at minimum for them, unable to see their GPs, isolated, scared and worst of all no treatment if they were diagnosed with respiratory problems or even any other illness. All of the "pandemic" response was an inversion of what a good public health response should be. None of it should have happened, it was done with intent to harm populations.
Dave I canny even watch it all my heart breaks what have they done to us all ? tears streaming as I type here I'll try again 💔😔