Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Revisited-Amber Galbraith KC
Extended highlights from the disturbing October 24th 2023 session.
Amber Galbraith KC speaking on behalf of Care Home Relatives Scotland Group.
-Residents physically restrained from hugging family members.
-Carers allowed contact with residents. Family members forbidden.
-No visits, no touch, faces hidden behind masks, residents paraded out behind glass like an exhibit at a reptile museum.
-Residents were effectively imprisoned.
-Permanent harms from lockdown policies.
-MSPs and public health ignored family concerns from August 2020.
-In conclusion a widespread disregard for fundamental human rights and freedoms.
Please share as widely as possible.
Free download link: https://ufile.io/ypmqwhc1
How dare they treat humans with such contempt because that is what it is. They have diminished and disrespected the residents of care and nursing homes. They were not asked if they were willing to be locked up and imprisoned nor were their relatives. Not one was given autonomy in what was happening to them, they were ordered to do what they were told. No matter how old you are people deserve respect and acknowledgment that they hold the power to decide what happens to them and if they can't make that decision then their nearest and dearest should have been involved. All of the pandemic measures have been an exercise in losing autonomy, our ability to make decisions on how we live our personal life was reduced and diminished and this happened overnight to all of us, our basic human right of self-determination was taken away at a stroke.