Amber Galbraith KC speaking on behalf of Care Home Relatives Scotland Group.

-Residents physically restrained from hugging family members.

-Carers allowed contact with residents. Family members forbidden.

-No visits, no touch, faces hidden behind masks, residents paraded out behind glass like an exhibit at a reptile museum.

-Residents were effectively imprisoned.

-Permanent harms from lockdown policies.

-MSPs and public health ignored family concerns from August 2020.

-In conclusion a widespread disregard for fundamental human rights and freedoms.

