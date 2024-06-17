Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-revisited-Shelagh McCall KC
Extended highlights from day-2 featuring shocking testimony from Shelagh McCall KC representing bereaved relatives.
—LOCKDOWN—ISOLATION—MEDICAL NEGLECT—DETERIORATION—PRESSURED DNRs—POWER OF ATTORNEY OVERRIDDEN—DEATH CERTIFICATION CHANGES—MISSING/INCOMPLETE MEDICAL RECORDS—PERSONAL BELONGINGS BURNED—POLICE CONTACTED—NO HUMAN RIGHTS—
‘‘Many families witnessed remotely a significant deterioration of their loved ones physical and mental health in LOCKDOWN that was NOTHING to do with COVID-19. Some suspect that their loved one was were suffering from neglect, dehydration and starvation.’’
‘‘Questions were asked and relatives were fobbed off.’’
Shocking that this has taken four years to report, but glad that the truth is gradually being revealed, however shocking it is. I would like to think that lessons will be learned, and action taken, but sadly, from experience, all that will happen is more layers of regulatory bureaucracy will be created, soaking up precious resources that are needed on the frontline.