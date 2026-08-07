Introduction

Pamela Thomas’ brother James, age just 41, died at Ninewells Hospital Dundee on October 5th 2021. He was put on a drug trial without consent and his signature was forged on documentation. On Thursday 6th August 2026 Pamela approached an officer of Police Scotland to report her brother’s death as murder.

The following is quite a shocking turn of events.

August 6th 2026

Police Scotland refuse CRIMINAL complaints against NHS.

Police Scotland refuse to investigate claims of forged medical document.

Source: @JacquiDeevoy1 on X

Social Media Feedback

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

To learn more about Pamela’s testimony click here. Feel free to download and share this image on social media to raise awareness or repost on X @MoiraTheBrave.

Upcoming Podcast

Jacqui Deevoy will be interviewing Pamela next week.

Thoughts

Pamela is not the only bereaved relative in Scotland claiming murder in the NHS under the guise of COVID. In one of the very last witness statements released by the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from the Health and Social Care hearings Elizabeth Whittaker states;

‘‘ I do recall my daughter telling me that she had told medical staff that they were murdering her grandad.’’

Another bereaved relative Mr.Bill Jolly has claimed the government effectively euthanised thousands of elderly Scots in care homes under the guise of a deadly pandemic.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End