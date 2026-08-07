Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
3h

I recognise @MoiraTheBrave (joined X Aug 2026) from her earlier work on the “Police Angels” skulduggery. I understand she has several senior police officers in her sights. Strength to her elbow!

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1h

The truth is starting to come out , Nurses are now talking about what was going on .

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