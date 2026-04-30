Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Business and Welfare Hearings 2024
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland to hear from many with lived experience. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the Business and Welfare sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Panel- Federation of Small Business.
Stephen Montgomery- Scottish Hospitality Group.
BD Owens- Scottish Artists Union.
Rozanne Foyer- General Secretary. STUC.
Kim Wallace/Duncan Thorp- Social Enterprises Scotland.
Karen Hedge- Deputy CEO. Scottish Care.
Panel- Fuel and COVID-19.
Aofie Deery- Citizens Advice Scotland.
Panel- Housing Association.
Panel- Befriending Networks.
Evidence overview
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
There will probably be no accountability, let alone justice for what arguably, is the greatest in lockstep co-ordinated crime against humanity, over a totally fictional scamdemic, to hock iatrogenic medical mass murder protocols and then claimed genetic experimental saviour vaccines, which were in fact, a long owned injectable weapon system. Evidence little further against such vile war criminals is hard fought for, so well done in your efforts.
Ultimately we all need to unite, and perhaps invest in lots of rope!
The furlough money another scam no doubt in many cases!? A Fife hotelone of the scammers. Shall we ever know the truth regarding all of this!?----Kapital Residential Ltd, owners of the derelict Lundin Links Hotel, received an £850,000 Scottish Government Covid loan despite the property being closed since 2014 and empty for years. The funds, intended to support businesses during the pandemic, were secured against the dilapidated building, with only £150,000 repaid before the company went into liquidation