Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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PandoraChaser's avatar
PandoraChaser
8h

There will probably be no accountability, let alone justice for what arguably, is the greatest in lockstep co-ordinated crime against humanity, over a totally fictional scamdemic, to hock iatrogenic medical mass murder protocols and then claimed genetic experimental saviour vaccines, which were in fact, a long owned injectable weapon system. Evidence little further against such vile war criminals is hard fought for, so well done in your efforts.

Ultimately we all need to unite, and perhaps invest in lots of rope!

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1 reply by biologyphenom
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
3h

The furlough money another scam no doubt in many cases!? A Fife hotelone of the scammers. Shall we ever know the truth regarding all of this!?----Kapital Residential Ltd, owners of the derelict Lundin Links Hotel, received an £850,000 Scottish Government Covid loan despite the property being closed since 2014 and empty for years. The funds, intended to support businesses during the pandemic, were secured against the dilapidated building, with only £150,000 repaid before the company went into liquidation

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