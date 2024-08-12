Below is an extended highlights compilation of care home manager testiomony from the world’s only official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal what really took place during lockdown.

Featured are Independent care homes Scotland (ICHS). Central Scotland care homes and Erskine (Bishopton) care homes (Haig house only). The Erskine complex suffered the highest COVID-19 death toll of all care homes in Scotland. (34 deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19 over the first 15 months for which NRS data is made available).

What has been stated:

Limited or no testing for COVID during main lockdown period Mar-May 2020. ‘Massive’ deterioration of residents’ health solely due to the restrictions. No hospital care for sick residents whilst in lockdown. No in person GP visits. No dentists for 2 years. ‘A push on’ by the NHS to issue DNACPR notices to care homes. Care home managers at odds with the NHS over DNACPR policy. GPs were issuing end of life medications to 90% of residents over the telephone. Other health conditions didn’t seem to exist during lockdown only COVID. Managers unsure if residents were actually passing away with COVID.

Why is this not bigger news?

More detailed write up’s of each testimony can be found in my substack. Full witness statements added below. Well worth reading.

Please share.

End

Links to full statements:

ICHS- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0425-000001.pdf

Central Scotland care homes- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0423-000001.pdf

Erskine- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0421-000001.pdf