Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Closing statements 2024-LOCKDOWN HARMS Care homes
Exclusive highlights of the harms inflicted on vulnerable care home residents due to lockdown policies.
NB: There are no mainstream nor even alternative media reports of these harrowing testimonies from June 27-28th 2024.
Featured
Stuart Gayle KC (reading from Dr.Jennifer Burns’ statement). Dr.Burns served as President of the BGS (British Geriatrics Society) from November 2019 to November 2022 during the time of the ‘COVID’ pandemic.
Kirstyn Burke-solicitor (representing Scottish Care).
Shelagh McCall KC (representing Bereaved Relatives Group Skye).
Simon Crabb-solicitor (representing Care Home Relatives Scotland).
Lockdown harms
The inquiry has confirmed those that suffered ‘‘the most extreme form of punishment’’ (particularly care home residents with Dementia) under the lockdown policies died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’
Why is this not bigger news?
More detailed write up’s of each testimony can be found in my substack.
Please share.
End
"Why is this not bigger news?"
Because it implicates the government.
The idea of the government defending child stabbers whilst killing old people behind closed doors is just horrifying.