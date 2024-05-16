Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|DNACPR|Do Not Resuscitate Decisions|Testimony Highlights
A feature length highlights reel covering DNACPR decisions made during 'the pandemic' in Scotland
A truly disturbing and dystopian compilation of witness testimony surrounding DNACPR orders in care homes, hospitals and those used by paramedics known as ‘‘toe-tagging.’’
Please share as widely as possible.
Free download link- https://ufile.io/9n47m8d5
Witness statements:
Gilliant Grant- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0142-000002.pdf
Lianne Menzies- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0068-000001.pdf
Eddie McConnell- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0450-000001.pdf
Independent Care Homes Scotland- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0425-000001.pdf
Adam Stachura- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0214-000001.pdf
Robert Pollock- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0354-000001.pdf
It becomes clear that being diagnosed with a viral infection was incidental in the determination of whether the vulnerable patients would live or die in 2020. As soon as the DNA notices were highlighted or "signed" on the patients notes then nothing would be done to help these people no matter what was happening to them, they were tagged for disposal, now I understand what toe tagging means - for disposal, cruel and inhumane. Lianne Menzies talks about her husband's terror of the DNR, he knew exactly what was his fate, what an awful realisation that nothing was going to be done to help him.