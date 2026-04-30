Introduction

Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland to hear from many with lived experience. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!

I previously covered the Education and Certification sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.

Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!

Witnesses

Evidence overview

Thanks for your attention

All feedback welcome

End