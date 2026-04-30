Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Education and Certification Hearings 2024
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland to hear from many with lived experience. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the Education and Certification sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Marguerite Hunter-Blair-CEO Play Scotland.
Lorna Kettles-Manager. Early Years Scotland.
Early Years Scotland Panel-Rhona Black, Karen Flynn and Ross Keenan.
School Leaders Scotland-Graham Hutton and Jim Thewliss.
Tina Woolnough-Connect.
Dr.Jenny Wood-A Place in Childhood.
Kelly Munro-Carers Trust Scotland.
Glenn Carter-Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.
Evidence overview
Thanks for your attention
All feedback welcome
End
Well, well, look who is here------https://youtu.be/saCh3wLn1c0?si=moK_46VlzBHUsif-----Quack John Campbell!
Access to the crime scene still being blocked by the extremely wealthy anti-justice league. On plus side flow of dirty money has mostly dried up so these clowns get to work for free whether they like it or not. Notice they're no longer taking opulent vacations like they used to.