Following on from my prior compilation featuring lawyers and real people bereaved or adversly effected by the pandemic i have compiled further testimony highlights from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. The focus here is on Third Sector organisations, Unions, Scottish Care and remarkable comments made by care home managers who all consistently and in detail reveal the severe and harrowing impact lockdown restrictions not the virus accrued on the most vulnerable.

NB: 93% of all ‘COVID’ deaths in Scotland were in people with AT LEAST one pre-existing condition. https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/covid19/covid-deaths-22-report-week-02.pdf

Parts 1 and 2 are the culmination of 6 months of real grassroots independent citizen led journalism and when viewed together form an ultimate compilation to show people and politicians what really occured during the lockdowns.

Why is the media not covering this ? Why are MPs/MSPs silent ? Are they all THIS detatched from reality or is something more sinister going on ?

eg- Despite the harms from lockdowns MSPs are happy to repeat the policy. No WHO treaty required in Scotland as MSPs passed permanent lockdown laws in 2022.

