Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|feature length highlights reel-PART-2
An extended 27mins highlight reel featuring eye opening testimony from the CEO of Scottish Care, third sector organisations, unions and care home managers.
Following on from my prior compilation featuring lawyers and real people bereaved or adversly effected by the pandemic i have compiled further testimony highlights from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. The focus here is on Third Sector organisations, Unions, Scottish Care and remarkable comments made by care home managers who all consistently and in detail reveal the severe and harrowing impact lockdown restrictions not the virus accrued on the most vulnerable.
NB: 93% of all ‘COVID’ deaths in Scotland were in people with AT LEAST one pre-existing condition. https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/covid19/covid-deaths-22-report-week-02.pdf
Parts 1 and 2 are the culmination of 6 months of real grassroots independent citizen led journalism and when viewed together form an ultimate compilation to show people and politicians what really occured during the lockdowns.
Why is the media not covering this ? Why are MPs/MSPs silent ? Are they all THIS detatched from reality or is something more sinister going on ?
eg- Despite the harms from lockdowns MSPs are happy to repeat the policy. No WHO treaty required in Scotland as MSPs passed permanent lockdown laws in 2022.
https://news.stv.tv/scotland/msps-vote-to-pass-legislation-on-emergency-covid-powers-which-will-give-scottish-government-ability-to-impose-lockdowns
As before, please comment and share as widely as possible.
Free video download link- https://ufile.io/3ev5b1hu
Please given credit if used.
You can see why so many deaths involved the elderly or people with co-morbidities, it does not take a great deal of effort to put them onto the path of serious illness and death. It would be relatively easy to create a state of instability and force them into serious illness very quickly. The system isolated and neglected the vulnerable, they locked them up and called it "protection" all of this increased physical deterioration, fear, anxiety, confusion and depression, in many cases the system encouraged sedation to quieten them down as part of their protocols - problem, reaction and solution - all created by the system and it was not done by mistake, it knew what the outcome would be for vulnerable people and unfortunately the staff in the homes were unwitting participants, like many of us at the beginning they trusted the system. No WHO treaty needed in Scotland when we have the government to introduce draconian measures so enthusiastically.