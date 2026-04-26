Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
7h

Well done for your efforts Bio and shame on all the so called freedom fighters for truth who are nothing but scammers!? It does not help when COUNCILS/MSM/COPS/GOV etc do not speak out and use confussing tactics like telling the people they are investigating but in reality are not helping. KOPER V TALLA spells that out!

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Judith Phillips's avatar
Judith Phillips
3h

Thank you for your enduring work. It’s very valuable

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