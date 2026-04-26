Introduction

Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland which has uncloaked widespread human rights abuses indicating crimes against humanity have been carried out. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this remarkable evidence!

I previously covered the health and social care sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.

Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!

Representatives of the bereaved and vulnerable

Officials

Closing Statements

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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