Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Health and Social Care Hearings 2023-2024
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland which has uncloaked widespread human rights abuses indicating crimes against humanity have been carried out. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the health and social care sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Representatives of the bereaved and vulnerable
Opening Session featuring Amber Galbraith KC-Care Home Relatives Scotland. Rachel Holt-Families of children with additional support needs. Amber Galbraith KC- PAMIS. David Di Paola-Church of Scotland.
Joseph Bryce-Solicitor for Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Shelagh McCall KC-Bereaved Relatives Group Skye and Alistair Gray. Central Scotland care homes.
Lucy Challoner. Alina Duncan. Anonymous witness and Tracey McMillan all representing Care Home Relatives Scotland Group.
Shona Wallace and Margaret Kilpatrick Care Home Relatives Scotland Group.
Gillian Duncan and Cathie Russell from Care Home Relatives Scotland.
Alison Walker. Care Home Relatives Scotland.
Marion McParland. Care Home Relatives Scotland.
Caroleanne Stewart. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Pamela Thomas. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Sharon Mair. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Amanda Burnett. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
William Jolly. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Melanie Hunter. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Lorraine Mackenzie. PAMIS.
Officials
Eddie McConnell. CEO. Downs Syndrome Scotland.
Judith Turbyne. Children in Scotland and Alistair Purdie. Scottish Prison Service.
Norman Provan. Royal College of Nursing.
Dr.Barbara Miles. President. Scottish Intensive Care Society
Dr.Iain Kennedy. BMA Scotland.
Dr.Donald Macaskill. CEO Scottish Care.
Independent Care Homes Scotland and Central Scotland Care Homes.
Adam Stachura. Director AGE Scotland.
Dr.Donald Macaskill (second appearance). CEO Scottish Care.
Robert Pollock. Paramedic.
Duncan McDonald. Manager. Erskine Care Home.
Susanne Napier. Unite Union.
Amy Small. GP.
Neil Craig. Hospital Porter and anonymous care home worker.
Closing Statements
Stuart Gayle KC and Kirstyn Burke. Solicitor. Scottish Care.
Shelagh McCall KC. Bereaved Relatives Group Skye.
Simon Crabb. Solicitor. Care Home Relatives Scotland.
Alistair Gray. Solicitor. Central Scotland care homes.
Aamer Anwar. Solicitor. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
Well done for your efforts Bio and shame on all the so called freedom fighters for truth who are nothing but scammers!? It does not help when COUNCILS/MSM/COPS/GOV etc do not speak out and use confussing tactics like telling the people they are investigating but in reality are not helping. KOPER V TALLA spells that out!
Thank you for your enduring work. It’s very valuable