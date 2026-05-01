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Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
12h

and in their own words-pick and click

“No one has taken responsibility or is likely to be held accountable for the harm inflicted on them, which in many cases was intentional harm, knowing that it would cause harm”. Monye Anyadike Danes KC, on behalf of the N. Ireland Children’s Commissioner.

https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/a-voice-to-the-silenced

https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/school-closureslockdowns-they-knew 1

https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/they-knew-they-did-it-anyway-part 2

https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/through-the-eyes-of-children-and 3

"I can never forgive it, and I will never forget it."

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
11h

If people from UK/round the world could come together and work as one with posters and leaflets and bombard MSM with emails----may work!? I have seen people reading and photographing the posters a friend and I stick up--if more were doing it!?

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