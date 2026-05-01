Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Justice Hearings 2025
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting the world’s first official COVID-19 inquiry in Scotland to hear from many with lived experience. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the Justice sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Steven McGowan- Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
Joy Dunn- Public and Commercial Services Union.
Anthony James Lenehan KC- Scottish Criminal Bar Association.
Roddy Dunlop KC-Dean of Faculty of Advocates.
Panel- Social Work Scotland.
Ann Lafferty- The Advocacy Project.
Sarah Jane Crews- Partners in Advocacy.
Panel-Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.
Overview of Evidence
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
and in their own words-pick and click
“No one has taken responsibility or is likely to be held accountable for the harm inflicted on them, which in many cases was intentional harm, knowing that it would cause harm”. Monye Anyadike Danes KC, on behalf of the N. Ireland Children’s Commissioner.
https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/a-voice-to-the-silenced
https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/school-closureslockdowns-they-knew 1
https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/they-knew-they-did-it-anyway-part 2
https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/through-the-eyes-of-children-and 3
"I can never forgive it, and I will never forget it."
If people from UK/round the world could come together and work as one with posters and leaflets and bombard MSM with emails----may work!? I have seen people reading and photographing the posters a friend and I stick up--if more were doing it!?