Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Narrative Record Health and Social Care Impact Hearings
Shocking evidence laid bare in latest in depth report.
Introduction
‘The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry has published an overview of evidence it heard about the impact of the
pandemic lockdown on health and social care in Scotland. The Narrative Record draws on evidence from 156 witnesses heard over 16 weeks of public hearings, capturing the experiences of patients, service users, carers, bereaved families, health workers and others.’
Note that an additional 80 witness statements previously unreleased by the inquiry will be made available shortly and i hope to dissect these in due course.
Report highlights
Catastrophic policy harms NOT viral. eg; Almost EVERYTHING required to keep a frail human being vital and alive was greatly reduced or removed entirely for months on end with no consent DNACPRs applied, even in a blanket fashion.
Thoughts
Having watched hundreds of hours of the inquiry and read hundreds of statements including all ‘Let’s be Heard’ reports 1 2 3 the vast majority of official evidence hasn’t catalogued severe impacts from any novel virus pandemic. Instead only catastrophic health impacts from media scaremongering, lockdown, masks and associated human rights depriving public ‘health’ restrictions and how those said to be protected the most from COVID-19 were harmed the most from these measures (w/dementia and disability) thereafter died in greatest number.
Thus far the ‘‘stubborness of the inquiry’’ to not question the original pandemic claim itself and or what was ultmately responsible for the excess deaths recorded during the Spring of 2020 will also form part of the historical record for future generations to learn from.
I found no mention of Bill Jolly nor Micheleine Kane's evidence within the report.
It is abundantly clear that it was how people were treated by institutions solely responsible for mass death, harm and trauma to a nation and THAT is NOT a pandemic.
The full 462 page report can be viewed here.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
All involved to a man/woman can only be described as satanic evil maggots!
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho