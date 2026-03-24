Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry has published an overview of evidence it heard about the impact of the pandemic lockdown on health and social care in Scotland. The Narrative Record draws on evidence from 156 witnesses heard over 16 weeks of public hearings, capturing the experiences of patients, service users, carers, bereaved families, health workers and others.’

Note that an additional 80 witness statements previously unreleased by the inquiry will be made available shortly and i hope to dissect these in due course.

Report highlights

Catastrophic policy harms NOT viral. eg; Almost EVERYTHING required to keep a frail human being vital and alive was greatly reduced or removed entirely for months on end with no consent DNACPRs applied, even in a blanket fashion.

Thoughts

Having watched hundreds of hours of the inquiry and read hundreds of statements including all ‘Let’s be Heard’ reports 1 2 3 the vast majority of official evidence hasn’t catalogued severe impacts from any novel virus pandemic. Instead only catastrophic health impacts from media scaremongering, lockdown, masks and associated human rights depriving public ‘health’ restrictions and how those said to be protected the most from COVID-19 were harmed the most from these measures (w/dementia and disability) thereafter died in greatest number.

Thus far the ‘‘stubborness of the inquiry’’ to not question the original pandemic claim itself and or what was ultmately responsible for the excess deaths recorded during the Spring of 2020 will also form part of the historical record for future generations to learn from.

I found no mention of Bill Jolly nor Micheleine Kane's evidence within the report.

It is abundantly clear that it was how people were treated by institutions solely responsible for mass death, harm and trauma to a nation and THAT is NOT a pandemic.

The full 462 page report can be viewed here.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End