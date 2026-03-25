Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Susan Anderson

Susan Anderson is the manager of the Walter and Joan Gray care home, Shetland.

‘‘We had no deaths due to COVID during the pandemic at our care home.’’

-Paragraph 135

‘‘We hardly had any COVID here. We had one death during the period, but it was from other natural causes.’’

-Paragrpah 137

‘‘We didn’t have anybody during the pandemic that was prescribed ‘just in case' medication.’’

‘‘Examples of ‘just in case’ medication would be Morphine, midazolam.’’

-Paragraphs 207-208

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End