Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Elizabeth Bruce

Qualified physiotherapist in the NHS for 19 years.

‘‘I can recall there were members of staff who worked within the hospital that sadly died (of COVID)..

…but no one that I knew personally.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘We often had to communicate with patients using whiteboards and there was no communication through expression or nonverbal cues.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘There were also physical impacts, in particular I felt physical discomfort from wearing PPE, becoming drenched in sweat. I felt so uncomfortable with the increase in temperature caused by all the layers and our uniforms not being the best material to allow temperature regulation. I would have to wear this up to three or four hours and it was a struggle. However, my situation was less harsh than nurses that did this for 12 hours.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘Only coming out of the pandemic we can see the true impact to children and young people and this has been something I have seen in my own children. I think just from working in paediatrics, I’m aware of the impact COVID has had on our population of young people and we wil l be seeing the affects for a long time. For example, the physical impact. My daughter was a competitive swimmer, she trained seven days a week and that was her happy place, you can’t replicate a swimming pool at home, this was something that she struggled with. They were also impacted as they were hearing about the pandemic on the news, and they were aware their mum is working in an area in the hospital treating patients that are really unwell.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘I am of the opinion that it was never acceptable for the guidance to prevent a family member saying their final goodbyes to their loved ones and there should have been some kind of isolation area set up to allow the critically ill to spend their last hours with loved ones ensuring safety and respect.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘I believe not one member of frontline staff will have come through the pandemic unscathed.’’

-Paragraph 55

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End