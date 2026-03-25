Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
1h

The bitter, metallic taste in the mouth is supposedly from an injection going into the vein. Needle gets stuck in randomly so usually a case of russian roulette.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1m

So much needless suffering. There needs to be a reckoning. Thank you for keeping on with your reporting of these important testimonies.

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