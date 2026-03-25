Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Jules Blair

Trainee Advanced Paramedic Practitioner and member of the Scottish Ambulance Service 26 years.

‘‘I received my COVID-19 vaccines in March and April 2021. I was unwell immediately after receiving my vaccine jabs.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘I was in and out of work several times and tried a phased return which did not work out. I was off work from September 2022.

…before ultimately being dismissed from my employment.’’

-Paragraph 15

‘‘There was a lot of pressure put on staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations and I was reluctant. I checked my contract of employment which stated that I was contracted to take all immunisations..

..There was continual pressure put on all staff by the Ambulance Service.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘I was concerned that the Government had absolved any of the vaccine companies from any litigious comeback. This was worrying me at the time.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘My colleagues and I received an email from one of the line managers which I would describe as a ‘name and shame email’. It had a drop-down menu of the names of people who had not received their vaccinations…

..Understandably, many of the staff members were unhappy about this.’’

-Paragrpah 18

‘‘From the point that the vaccines were available, the Ambulance Service told its staff that if we were not double vaccinated, we would not be allowed back on the road. Unvaccinated staff would continue doing telephone triage. They were very much pressured into taking the vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘In hindsight, I would not have taken the COVID-19 vaccine as..

..it has completely changed every aspect of my life for the worse.’’

-Paragraph 23

‘‘Immediately after receiving my second vaccine, my symptoms started. I was immediately aware of the revolting, bitter, metallic taste in my mouth which persisted for weeks.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘I received my second vaccine at 1pm and went out on nightshift that night. By midnight, I was in the office alone with my headset speaking to patients. The man I was speaking to asked me to stop shouting. I apologised and explained how I did not realise I was shouting.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘When I took my headset off my ears were ringing. When I stood up, I was dizzy and I also had gastrointestinal upset. I had to go home as I could not continue with my shift.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘The next morning, I had a rash all over my body and felt terrible. I was off sick for a couple of weeks because of the symptoms as I did not feel well enough to work.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘My body felt like a pinball machine. Lots of different things happened such as joint pain and swelling, extreme fatigue, chronic pain, dizziness, tremor and numbness in my fingers. I was unable to do my job despite my attempts to do so.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘I also suffered from double pneumonia (lung infection which affects both lungs) in November/December 2023, when I had to be admitted to hospital and provided with 5 different antibiotics and steroids.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘A rheumatologist confirmed a diagnosis of Arthralgia (joint pain) following the second dose of my Covid vaccine, possible fibromyalgia/chronic pain syndrome.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘In terms of my symptoms, there are many. The joints in my fingers do not bend, I had lumps all over my body and no feeling in my feet. My tongue, roof of my mouth, top lip and nose permanently feel numb. I have tremors and cannot feel the tips of my fingers. I have fallen up and down the stairs at my home on various occasions, resulting in a hairline fracture due to one of the falls.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘I have also received a diagnosis from a Consultant Neurologist who confirmed that I may have developed a small fibre neuropathy in the context of my Covid vaccination. A small fibre neuropathy affects the sensory nerves and can cause pain, tingling and numbness in the feet and hands. He has also confirmed that my symptoms are unlikely to improve.’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘I believe that the opinion of both consultants is that I have had an adverse reaction to the Astra Zeneca vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘I am unable to do much for myself at the moment. I cannot even open a jar as my fingers do not bend and can’t grip anything.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘I have continued to have symptoms for 3 years so it is unlikely that I am going to get any better.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘I was always reluctant to take up the vaccine and did not want it at all. I have argued with my occupational health consultant about this.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘I feel cheated, angry and sad at the way my life has been impacted. This is never a position I would have chosen to be in. I have worked hard for my qualifications and given everything to my career and I feel disgusted at the way I have treated. The Scottish Ambulance Service have accepted no responsibility for my vaccine injury.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘I am unhappy with the forcing of members of staff to take a vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘I believe a vaccine is only a vaccine if it protects yourself and stops you from passing on the virus to others. The COVID-19 vaccine did neither of these things and it should therefore not be called a vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 59

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End