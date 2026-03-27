Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Kathleen McIntyre

Thistle Health Care, Clinical Services Manager and Deputy Care Home Manager at Netherton during the pandemic.

‘‘There was one resident who came from hospital during Covid who was negative leaving hospital, and she was put into isolation here in the care home as that was the process at the time. Unfortunately, the lady was only with us for two days and she was positive for Covid, and she died…

..That was the only Covid death that we had.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘The death of that lady was really upsetting as we could not get ‘just in case’ medicine for her.’’

-Paragraph 36

‘‘My colleague and I just had to watch this woman dying and we couldn’t help her. We were both really upset. Scott Finnigan called me to see how I was and I said I was totally distraught.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘Before the pandemic we also had no problem getting the likes of physiotherapists, podiatrists, dentists and other services. Right away when the pandemic hit us, we had no support from outside…

..Everything was gone. It was quite dramatic how it all disappeared so quickly.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘During Covid this never happened, and nobody would come in for an assessment. They did what they could with a phone call and would try a face time call with the resident. I can tell you that these people don’t understand face time and it was difficult for the GP to make the best assessment.’’

-Paagraph 45

‘‘The impact of losing this face-to-face support was quite traumatic as everything was then having to be done by telephone and the medical services were not really seeing what we were seeing.’’

-Paragraph 46

‘‘I definitely saw a deterioration in the mental health of the patients over the period of Covid. Even though they had a television and a radio in their rooms, that does not sustain a whole 24 hours of isolation. People became quite depressed and their mood dipped. They were quite emotional and weepy and, especially in a dementia unit, they were a bit aggressive and frustrated.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘It was soul destroying for these people.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘I used to go out of here in tears. At one point I contemplated not renewing my registration as a nurse, and that would be a very hard decision for me as I love my job.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘A while later we moved to outside visits and that was horrendous due to weather. We had it downstairs and the gazebos we had kept blowing away. We had tables outside, but it was often wet and raining and we had family members with brollies…

..When we brought the resident out we had to say that they could see them, but not touch them and we had to have a heater on so the resident wasn’t cold…

..The family members had masks on, and residents couldn’t really see them and couldn’t hear them. For those that needed to see lips moving to understand what was being said, it just didn’t work.’’

-Pargraph 67

‘‘I was so angry and so bitter about the downgrades as..

..we never lost anybody to Covid.’’

-Paragraph 97

‘‘We only had that one case of the lady who came from hospital and died of Covid, but she became unwell so quickly and we didn’t know she had it when she was brought in.’’

-Paragraph 99

‘‘We had other deaths during the pandemic, but that happens in care homes.’’

-Paragraph 100

‘‘Early in the pandemic, the GPs wrote to us and said that everybody in the home had to have a note in their folder that talked about notification of death…

..Adults with capacity were not getting a DNAR but it was automatic for people without capacity…

…DNAR wasn’t applied to everyone.’’

-Paragraph 107

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End