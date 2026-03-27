Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
6h

These summaries are so cruel & heartbreaking it's hard to read thank you for documenting.

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1 reply by biologyphenom
IW's avatar
IW
4h

The testimonies for both the UK and Scottish enquiries are disturbing as they also highlight a high degree of inhumanity in the response within the NHS or care homes. The lack of access to relatives was a scandal (I myself could not visit my parents) and the various reports of „do not resuscitate notices“ for older or disabled persons show a disregard for basic human rights.

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