Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|New witness statement evidence
Ruth Williams. Senior Carer.
Introduction
The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’
This concludes my reporting.
Statement highlights- Jeanette Ruth Williams
Senior Carer Oakbridge Care Home, Great Western Road, Glasgow.
‘‘I don’t recall any residents getting Covid in the Home..
..though I am aware that some went to hospital where they caught Covid. This would have been after January 2021 and I believe it mainly involved residents from Erskine, the dementia unit..
…No residents in the Home died from Covid that I am aware of.’’
-Paragraph 15
‘‘Residents were only tested for Covid if we suspected that they had any symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat…
..If that happened, then all the residents were tested but it wasn’t done daily as this would have upset the residents.’’
-Paragraph 16
‘‘I don’t think the residents enjoyed people wearing PPE. Some of them need to see people’s faces to help them communicate.’’
-Paragraph 18
‘‘The Home never did do window visits and registered visitors were taken to the resident’s room with the visitors wearing masks, aprons and gloves that the Home supplied.’’
-Paragraph 21
‘‘Covid never had an impact on me but one member of staff was effected by Covid and was very stressed. She left. She was a very strong character, but the stress caused her to get upset and she was constantly worried about the cleanliness.’’
-Paragraph 25
Thanks for your attention.
All Feedback welcome.
End
If only I had a medal to award for this reporting. Can’t express my appreciation enough.
It was refreshing to see Jeanette Ruth Williams being open and honest with her report to the SCOTTISH CO'n'VID INQUIRY!--------------------------------------------------------------------------
‘I don’t recall any residents getting Covid in the Home..
..though I am aware that some went to hospital where they caught Covid. This would have been after January 2021 and I believe it mainly involved residents from Erskine, the dementia unit..—-----------FULLY POISON JABBED NO DOUBT! YES/NO!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I WROTE THE FOLLOWING AND STAND BY WHAT I SAY!
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho----------FREE COFFEE BREAK ENTERTAINMENT VIDEO/SONG!