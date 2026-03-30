Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

This concludes my reporting.

Statement highlights- Jeanette Ruth Williams

Senior Carer Oakbridge Care Home, Great Western Road, Glasgow.

‘‘I don’t recall any r esidents getting Covid in the Home..

..though I am aware that some went to hospital where they caught Covid. This would have been after January 2021 and I believe it mainly involved residents from Erskine, the dementia unit..

…No residents in the Home died from Covid that I am aware of.’’

-Paragraph 15

‘‘Residents were only tested for Covid if we suspected that they had any symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat…

..If that happened, then all the residents were tested but it wasn’t done daily as this would have upset the residents.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘I don’t think the residents enjoyed people wearing PPE. Some of them need to see people’s faces to help them communicate.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘The Home never did do window visits and registered visitors were taken to the resident’s room with the visitors wearing masks, aprons and gloves that the Home supplied.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘Covid never had an impact on me but one member of staff was effected by Covid and was very stressed. She left. She was a very strong character, but the stress caused her to get upset and she was constantly worried about the cleanliness.’’

-Paragraph 25

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End