Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Heather Scanlan

Senior Care Assistant of 35 years employed at Erskine Care Home in Bishopton.

‘‘When Covid did hit, and we were receiving admissions, we needed two negative PCR tests before they arrived and the second one had to be within 24 hours of arrival at Erskine. When residents did arrive here, they had to go into two weeks of isolation meaning that they were confined to their room with all services, support, medication and meals being brought to them. If there were no other signs or symptoms of Covid during those two weeks then isolation would be stopped but..

.. if there was anything such as new chest infection, a cough or high temperature, then the isolation would be extended by a further two weeks and this would continue until no new signs or symptoms had appeared.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘Isolation was the biggest change as that was not there before Covid and it kicked in as soon as the resident arrived.’’

-Paragraph 13

‘‘We were really fortunate at Red Cross House (a named residence within Erskine Care Home) it that..

..we had only one outbreak and that was in December 2022.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘Wearing the mask when delivering training was also hard…It was very hard in that environment to show expressions when wearing the mask.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘There was no face-to-face GP contact during the pandemic They couldn’t come to the home and we couldn’t.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘Another feature of the pandemic was a more in-depth care plan. We needed to look at this more quickly when a resident was admitted and we started to include more sections including respiratory needs, end of life care, DNR and family discussion around transfer to hospital or not.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘I know of one resident in my house who, although he liked his own company and wouldn’t mix, did leave his room before the pandemic and walked up and down the corridor quite regularly but, during the pandemic, he never left and..

…his health deteriorated.’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘I feel we were very lucky in Red Cross House not to have any deaths from Covid.’’

-Paragraph 36

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End