Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Bernadette Mellis

Giving evidence on behalf of her brother who died aged 63 after being hospitilised initially with an infected toe who later tested positive for COVID.

‘‘He had told the neighbour that his toe was really sore, and they told him he needed to go to the hospital. He then phoned us and told us he had a sore toe. That was the first we had heard of it. As I said, I have no idea how long the toe had been sore and infected or when he had dropped the vase on it.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘I think, at one point, a lot further down the line his toe just wasn’t healing at all, nor the foot, I’m not quite sure what it was. As far as I was concerned, it was a toe to start off with and it wasn’t healing.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘He was very unhappy about being in the hospital and had spoken about different things. He’d phone up and say “I’m just going to effin sign myself out of here” type thing and I would say no, stay there you’re going to get treatment there. I wish he had signed himself out now.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘I was asking him if he was getting tested for COVID, telling him to keep away from people.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘A few days after the fire ! NR was tested for COVID, the result was positive.’’

-Paragraph 36

‘‘I don’t remember him ever saying that he had COVID symptoms, so I am assuming it was a routine test that identified it.’’

‘‘We probably said to him how do you feel, and he came back with “I’m fine. I don’t feel any different”.

-Paragrpah 38

‘‘He wasn’t telling me he was so unwell he had to be intubated or anything. He was just himself, with COVID.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘The voicemail (from hospital/docor?) said that they had told him that he didn’t have long to live, he only had two or three days to live and that a doctor had come in and discussed Do Not Resuscitate (DNR).’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘We had never seen him, never been in the ward and we wanted to know what was happening.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘It was the backshift that was on, the consultant had left for the day and..

..the staff didn’t know what I was talking about. They didn’t know anything about the DNR, they didn’t know anything about the two or three days he had left to live. They didn’t know anything at all about that.’’

-Paragraph 46

‘‘He couldn’t see, I’m more than sure he couldn’t see when he died. His eyeballs were on his cheeks. They were popping out of his head; one was almost sitting on his cheekbone and the other wasn’t that far away. That’s what COVID did to him.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘He had lost a lot of weight. He had blankets on, but you could tell by his face and his arms…

..That was the first time we saw his foot and it was massive. His foot was sticking out the end of his bed and the bandage was huge, about the size of this laptop.’’

-Paragraph 60

‘‘I’d say he was delirious, one minute he was okay the next minute he wasn’t.’’

-Paragraph 62

‘‘He said that; PD was really ill, he had COVID, he was dying, and his kidneys were failing. I asked if they could give him something forhis kidneys and he said they couldn’t because of his current condition. He couldn’t give him morphine because his kidneys would react to it.’’

-Paragraph 66

‘‘I was really angry having spoken to the doctor. He had tried to lie to me when I knew what had happened. There was no transparency, no nothing..

..(the doctor said) “it was (PD) kidneys.. nothing to do with COVID”

-paragraph 71

‘‘My brother wasn’t the easiest person in the world to get on with so I don’t think he would have been an easy patient at any time during his stay. He had quite a mouth on him as well. He obviously was maybe cheeky to the staff, so they were quite stand-offish with us. I think that was maybe the reason for attitude towards us.’’

-Paragraph 99

‘‘If the staff had been different with us, I don’t even know if I would be having this conversation with you. They were horrendous. The week before that we were out banging pots and pans for the NHS and a week later my brother’s dying in a bed and nobody cares, literally nobody.’’

-Paragraph 116

‘‘The death certificate said COVID first, then kidney failure and then foot infection.’’

-Paragraph 129

‘‘I want answers, I want somebody to say I’m sorry and I want justice; somebody to be held responsible for my brother’s death. If he had been out on the street and somebody had stabbed him, it would have been the person that stabbed him that have been responsible for his death.’’

-Paragrph 145

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End