Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

3 Comments

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
1h

Ian lost his wife to ‘Covid’ in 2021 when he was in his eighties - he is vulnerable. institutionalised with family far away in Canada. What you seem to believe is blind obedience is what millions if not billions of people have been following. Please have some patience and kindness Roy - not insults. It’s unbecoming.

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1 reply by biologyphenom
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

I shall put it down to his age but a dim-wit----yes sir. no sir, 3 bags full, sir!

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