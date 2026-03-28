Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Ian McMaster

A rare piece of evidence hearing directly from a care home resident. Ian is 86 years old and moved into Erskine care home 1st July 2020 during lockdown. He speaks about lockdown impacts and states his wife died from COVID on 18th May 2021.

‘‘When I got here, I was tested for COVID, was all clear..

..but was still in isolation for the first two weeks.’’

-Paragraph 4

‘‘Some of my neighbours didn’t like the situation because they had everything, then suddenly they had nothing…

..I would say (this) affected them, not with the COVID, but more the dementia.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘I also had to wear a face mask and they were murder because I couldn’t see. It made my glasses steam up…

..But I didn’t want to catch COVID or breathe over others, so I just had to get on with it.’’

-Paragraph 8

‘‘A while after arriving at Erskine I caught COVID and was not allowed to leave my room.’’

‘‘I had no symptoms at all, neither up nor down.’’

‘‘It was only found out when I had a routine COVID test done in the home.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘We were not allowed any visitors, either, but we were able to use portals (tablets) given to us by Erskine to keep in touch with family. My two daughters live in Canada, so I was not really affected by having no visitors.’’

-Paragraph 11

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

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