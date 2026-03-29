Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statemen t highlights-Andrew Smart

Family Support Director. PAMIS.

‘‘I am aware that there are examples of families who have clearly stated that Covid was not the worst thing that they faced…

…It was the consequences of lockdown that became far greater than the illness itself.

‘‘..They were neglecting their own health out of fear.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘The number of issues that lockdown created was far worse than the illness..

‘‘It became a source of frustration for some that the decision making was taken out of their hands; decisions were being made for them .’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘Some families became concerned about the deterioration in their child’s posture during the pandemic as a consequence of sitting in a chair all day and not getting out in the community. After lockdown restrictions began to ease in Autumn 2021 and I was able to see a family in person again I could see a physical difference in some of the members..

..which were in some cases quite shocking.’’

-Paagraph 40

‘‘I could see a difference in their posture, even if they were just hunched over or to the side, there was a difference. This was because they were being inactive, being in lockdown and being on the shielding list as well as no access to services.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘There was no mental health support for families during lockdown. Families noticed that their child or adult child’s behaviour changed as well. I recall a mum telling me that she felt she had to make a choice between her child being safe from Covid or experiencing life..

..No one can live a full life confined to a room.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘Another family reported that their son started crying for the first time in many years. He also started having seizures again as a result of his epilepsy which was something he had also not done in many years…

..It was not uncommon for children with epilepsy to get worse during lockdown, for families to say that seizure activity got worse.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘In Fife many people didn’t hear from social work at all. The families felt cut out/forgotten. Respite was also working at 50% capacity when it first opened around Spring 2021.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘There are still gaps in services. There is one family whose adult child is still not receiving any services. They previously had four days each week in day centres and now have none.’’

-Paragraph 88

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End