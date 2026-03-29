Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
5h

The message that needs to be spread far and wide is that the consequences of lockdown became far worse than the "illness". The inquiries have provided indisputable evidence that this is true.

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