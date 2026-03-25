Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statemen t highlights-Hazel Clark

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cantraybridge College. Cantraybridge College is a specialist further education college for young adults (18-30yrs) with learning disabilities such as autism, downs syndrome, or similar additional needs.

‘‘We also bought a fogging machine, that we had to use every time we used the minibus or one of our vehicles. With the seating in the vehicles, we yellow taped a lot of the seats, because the guidance said you could only sit in certain seats.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘We have a lot of students who exhibit challenging behaviour in a variety of ways. One of the highest risk groups in terms of their behaviour, are some of the residents here at Cantray square. They all exhibit particularly challenging behaviour, all of them have anxiety, and all of them struggle with emotional regulation…

..The pandemic increased their anxiety levels, and some residents went home and did not return due to their anxiety.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘Our students were really switched on to what was happening in the news in Scotland and across the world. Some of the students were very quick to tell us what Nicola Sturgeon had said during her daily briefings.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘One difficulty we had was with mask wearing, particularly with some of the individuals we support in the community, who have learning disabilities, and very challenging behaviour. Some of these students are nonverbal and they lip read…

..So, when staff had to start wearing masks, some of these young people became very upset and aggressive, trying to tear the masks off the staff members face…

..As a result, we had a discussion with our care inspector and with the social work department, because they were adamant that we should wear masks and we said that we could not.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘We even tried playing a game with the students, where they would put masks on dolls, before then transferring the mask to the students, to get them used to mask wearing.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘The distress the masks were causing to the students was very high. The students in question found it frightening to be in that situation, and they could not see what the staff member was saying to them.’’

-Paragraph 63

‘‘We were very fortunate that we went approximately a whole year and not one person had COVID…

..It was not until we were well in to 2021, that we had an outbreak over Christmas and New Year. ‘‘

-Paragraph 70

‘‘One sad consequence of the pandemic for the work that we do in life skills, is the level of regression that we have seen in some of our young people. We have students who, prior to the pandemic, would mix and talk to other people and make friends, but who now find that very difficult. Students who previously would have had a degree of self-sufficiency, in being able to cook for themselves, for example, now some can’t do that any longer.’’

-Paragraph 79

‘‘We lost some students because they had a fear of just being in public again, or of being near to others. That tended to be most common in the students with autism.’’

-Paragraph 83

‘‘During the pandemic, some of our students felt isolated and like they were being punished. This was the case for our students who lacked the capability to understand what was going on.’’

-Paragraph 91

‘‘Our operations manager, was on the phone to a local General Practitioner (GP), regarding a student of ours who has Downs Syndrome and a heart condition..

..when she was informed by the GP that this young man had a ‘do not attempt cardio- pulmonary resuscitation notice’ (DNACPR) order against his name.’’

-Paragraph 116

‘‘The man in question has a very good quality of life, and so we could not understand why he would have a DNACPR on his medical record.’’

-Paragraph 117

‘‘We referred the matter to the lead of social care, and we discovered that this was a not a one-off occasion. This had happened to other people as well.’’

-Paragraph 119

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End