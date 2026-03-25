Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Keith Beck

Prison officer for 32 years and employed by HMP Shotts 31 years.

‘‘I caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic and this was prior to the first lockdown. I was quite ill and in bed for three weeks but I recovered well.’’

-Paragraph 4

‘‘Two prisoners on my level that died in hospital with COVID…

..They both had underlying health conditions which may have contributed.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘Their deaths were not wholly unexpected due to the prisoner’s underlying health issues but it was nevertheless a shock and unpleasant for both staff and prisoners.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘Even after the pandemic, staff were still made to wear face masks as they were classified as being in the care home category.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘The first outbreak of COVID in Shotts was 18 months into the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 47

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End