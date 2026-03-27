Biologyphenom

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James Shaw
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‘I believe that both the UK and Scottish Governments were unprepared for the pandemic and should have closed the borders and locked down much sooner in order to protect people.’’ says Anna Houston.....and there's the problem. Feelings and beliefs out weigh evidence based facts and even the evidence of her own eyes is not enough to change those beliefs. But never fear the UK Government is going to spend £1 billion to prepare for the next pandemic based on the findings of the UK Covid Inquiry module one, so that's all right then. Prepare for faster, harder and longer implementation of all the measures that fai....er I mean were successful last time.

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