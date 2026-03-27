Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights- Anna Houston

Director of Operations for HRM Homecare Services Limited, a company providing care at home to adults.

‘‘Many of our service users were upset and afraid by events. Limited access to medical care, including delays in getting ambulances and not being able to see GPs, caused particular anxiety given many had underlying health conditions.’’

-Paragraph 24

‘‘There was also a huge amount of loneliness amongst our service users. Some had family move in to support them full-time, but this was not an option for many and they missed their family members and friends very badly. I am sure that this loneliness caused a decline in the mental wellbeing and physical health of many of our service users.’’

-Paragraph 25

‘‘Overwhelmingly, our service users did not continue to have access to routine healthcare services during the pandemic. Our staff spent a lot of time trying to get district nurses and GPs to see individuals who needed medical care but were generally asked to manage it themselves. This resulted in some service users not receiving medical attention they otherwise would have received.’’

‘‘If, for example, staff members noticed a service user was having trouble breathing but were unable to get them any further treatment, they would undertake to visit them more frequently to monitor their condition as they were the only people able to look after them.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘We were generally able to secure urgent life-sustaining care for service users when it was required, but our staff would have to make multiple phone calls, persuade the receiver of the seriousness of the medical need, and then wait a long time before care arrive.’’

‘‘Moreover, when emergency care did arrive, GPs, district nurses, and paramedics would be wearing full hazmat suits and visors.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘Our staff also faced some abuse from service users’ family members who did not agree with the restrictions and would not remove themselves when care staff arrived.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘I also found myself getting annoyed when I could see neighbours not complying with guidance in relation to lockdown as I felt that they did not understand the seriousness of what was happening in the social care sector. I live in a well-known beauty spot in the country and despite the no travelling rules the roads were busy with day trippers.’’

-Paragraph 48

Lessons learned

‘‘I believe that both the UK and Scottish Governments were unprepared for the pandemic and should have closed the borders and locked down much sooner in order to protect people.’’

-Paragraph 51

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End