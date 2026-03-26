Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Michelle Ferguson

A member of Down’s Syndrome Scotland. Giving evidence on impacts witnessed on her daughter living with Down’s in a care facility.

‘‘On 23 February 2020, we visited (NR) at the house. That was the last time we saw her until 24th September 2020…

..It was 214 days in total.’’

-Paragraph 25

‘‘It was heartbreaking for us all not being able to visit or travel to be with her.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘The house manager or house mum as we call her, phoned the doctor and he came to see (NR) It ended up being quite a traumatic time because he said things several times to us like..

..‘Don’t phone an ambulance if she gets worse over the weekend’ and’ Just let nature take its course’…

…He said he would issue a new anti-biotic and then asked if we had a DNR in place for her. I told him we didn’t, and..

..he then handed me the DNR form. That was very upsetting. I was in tears and the house manager was very upset about it all too. I handed it back to the house manager unsigned and called my husband to tell him what had happened. I was very upset.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘I would never have described her as being at deaths door. They never found out what was wrong with her, but she picked up after a few weeks. It was possibly a viral thing but it wasn’t covid related.’’

-Paragraph 52

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End