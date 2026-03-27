Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Margaret Louie Hardie

Her experiences after suspected COVID symptoms Feb 2020 and how she was treated by the NHS throughout lockdown including ‘forced’ covid innoculations.

‘‘I was getting chest pains and was diagnosed with angina over the phone by a doctor at Hairmyres Hospital. They refused to see me in person; I was just asked questions over the phone.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘My health was not improving, and I could not get any face-to-face consultations with my doctor, the receptionist at the medical practice kept telling me that a face-to-face appointment had to be life threatening.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘In June 2021 I received an urgent message from Hairmyres Hospital saying stop what you are doing and go immediately into hospital; it was to do with my liver and kidneys. Apparently, I had been prescribed the incorrect dosage of a blood pressure tablet.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘I was not happy and made a complaint regarding the dangerous misdiagnosis, and he just dismissed me by saying that mistakes happen.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘My daughter and I were forced to take the Covid inoculation. We did not want to be inoculated but I was told that if I wanted to access medical treatment we would have to be.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘If i had access to the standard of medical treatment such as physio during the pandemic which we had before, then we would not have the health issues that we have today.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘I was prevented from attending the funerals of two friends during the pandemic; I found this to be very distressing.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘People have been let down by the government, they have been lied to and someone needs to be held to account for their actions.’’

-Paragraph 55

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End