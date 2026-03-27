Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Jane Stanley's avatar
Jane Stanley
5h

This was a test run for what they have planned next. Like Mike Pompeo on March 20,2020 state this is a live exercise so we can get it right next time. All for the end goal of 4 billion executed by 2050 with slow kill Bioweapons, poisonous skies, contaminated water and soil.

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currer
3hEdited

Hi BP,

I have just tried to write by e-mail to my MP and some members of the House of Lords. This was about weather manipulation. I have previously written to them about the "pandemic."

My e-mails today were not acknowledged and I believe my attempts to contact appropriate representatives are being intercepted and blocked. Just to let you know what is going on in our government, I know this is not your area of interest, but we have no representation now and all areas of public life are being controlled and manipulated.

Just to let you know this is my letter. It is perfectly polite and proper.

Dear ….

I am concerned by the weather manipulation which is being carried out over the UK.

Our government only admits to “limited trials” but the practice has been extensively carried out for several years at least. This unacknowledged practice is causing excessive rain, low temperatures, blocking the sun, altering natural weather patterns, harming birds, insects, the natural environment, farming and food production.

In 2023 I wrote repeatedly to my MP XXX and also in later years to XXX after witnessing cloud seeding being done by light aircraft over my home. I was shocked by what I witnessed as the artificial cloud was highly solar reflective, dropped temperatures markedly, and spread out to blanket the entire sky for the whole day. I asked for information on the chemicals sprayed and the legality of the operation. My questions were left unanswered and I was told my MP had no knowledge of this practice.

I had a contact in Cornwall who told me that the aircraft spray at night, flying in circular paths off the Cornish coast. They usually have their transponders turned off, but those that do not can be followed by internet app. The spray spreads over the UK with the prevailing SW winds.

Last week I met a couple who had just got off the plane from Edinburgh to Gatwick. They told me that as they flew over the north of England, they had seen two planes from the aircraft windows spraying above the cloud layer unseen from the ground. One plane was spraying a white mixture, the other, black.

They also knew about the weather manipulation, which is widely known about both in the UK and USA, where many States have tried to ban it.

We have had five months of perpetual rain and cloud. My opinion is that the manipulation of the temperature and weather is being done to bankrupt our farmers, whose land will be cheaply repossessed by the banks and corporates. Food shortages will be used to control the UK population. This is a form of weather warfare, deceptively masquerading as “climate change control.”

I write to alert you and to ask that you use your position to stop this criminal action.

I enclose some links to show that despite claims to the contrary, weather manipulation is a long-established technology.

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/geoengineering-reining-weather-warriors

The UK’s gamble on solar geoengineering is like using aspirin for cancer

Raymond Pierrehumbert and Michael Mann

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/mar/12/solar-geoengineering-uk

The Aria programme thesis document on “cooling the Earth” makes for chilling reading.

https://aria.org.uk/media/wotbzgsm/aria-actively-cooling-the-earth-programme.pdf

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