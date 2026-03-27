Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|New witness statement evidence
Margaret Hardie.
Introduction
‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’
I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.
Statement highlights-Margaret Louie Hardie
Her experiences after suspected COVID symptoms Feb 2020 and how she was treated by the NHS throughout lockdown including ‘forced’ covid innoculations.
‘‘I was getting chest pains and was diagnosed with angina over the phone by a doctor at Hairmyres Hospital. They refused to see me in person; I was just asked questions over the phone.’’
-Paragraph 19
‘‘My health was not improving, and I could not get any face-to-face consultations with my doctor, the receptionist at the medical practice kept telling me that a face-to-face appointment had to be life threatening.’’
-Paragraph 27
‘‘In June 2021 I received an urgent message from Hairmyres Hospital saying stop what you are doing and go immediately into hospital; it was to do with my liver and kidneys. Apparently, I had been prescribed the incorrect dosage of a blood pressure tablet.’’
-Paragraph 28
‘‘I was not happy and made a complaint regarding the dangerous misdiagnosis, and he just dismissed me by saying that mistakes happen.’’
-Paragraph 29
‘‘My daughter and I were forced to take the Covid inoculation. We did not want to be inoculated but I was told that if I wanted to access medical treatment we would have to be.’’
-Paragraph 32
‘‘If i had access to the standard of medical treatment such as physio during the pandemic which we had before, then we would not have the health issues that we have today.’’
-Paragraph 43
‘‘I was prevented from attending the funerals of two friends during the pandemic; I found this to be very distressing.’’
-Paragraph 48
‘‘People have been let down by the government, they have been lied to and someone needs to be held to account for their actions.’’
-Paragraph 55
Thanks for your attention.
All Feedback welcome.
End
This was a test run for what they have planned next. Like Mike Pompeo on March 20,2020 state this is a live exercise so we can get it right next time. All for the end goal of 4 billion executed by 2050 with slow kill Bioweapons, poisonous skies, contaminated water and soil.
Hi BP,
I have just tried to write by e-mail to my MP and some members of the House of Lords. This was about weather manipulation. I have previously written to them about the "pandemic."
My e-mails today were not acknowledged and I believe my attempts to contact appropriate representatives are being intercepted and blocked. Just to let you know what is going on in our government, I know this is not your area of interest, but we have no representation now and all areas of public life are being controlled and manipulated.
Just to let you know this is my letter. It is perfectly polite and proper.
Dear ….
I am concerned by the weather manipulation which is being carried out over the UK.
Our government only admits to “limited trials” but the practice has been extensively carried out for several years at least. This unacknowledged practice is causing excessive rain, low temperatures, blocking the sun, altering natural weather patterns, harming birds, insects, the natural environment, farming and food production.
In 2023 I wrote repeatedly to my MP XXX and also in later years to XXX after witnessing cloud seeding being done by light aircraft over my home. I was shocked by what I witnessed as the artificial cloud was highly solar reflective, dropped temperatures markedly, and spread out to blanket the entire sky for the whole day. I asked for information on the chemicals sprayed and the legality of the operation. My questions were left unanswered and I was told my MP had no knowledge of this practice.
I had a contact in Cornwall who told me that the aircraft spray at night, flying in circular paths off the Cornish coast. They usually have their transponders turned off, but those that do not can be followed by internet app. The spray spreads over the UK with the prevailing SW winds.
Last week I met a couple who had just got off the plane from Edinburgh to Gatwick. They told me that as they flew over the north of England, they had seen two planes from the aircraft windows spraying above the cloud layer unseen from the ground. One plane was spraying a white mixture, the other, black.
They also knew about the weather manipulation, which is widely known about both in the UK and USA, where many States have tried to ban it.
We have had five months of perpetual rain and cloud. My opinion is that the manipulation of the temperature and weather is being done to bankrupt our farmers, whose land will be cheaply repossessed by the banks and corporates. Food shortages will be used to control the UK population. This is a form of weather warfare, deceptively masquerading as “climate change control.”
I write to alert you and to ask that you use your position to stop this criminal action.
I enclose some links to show that despite claims to the contrary, weather manipulation is a long-established technology.
https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/geoengineering-reining-weather-warriors
The UK’s gamble on solar geoengineering is like using aspirin for cancer
Raymond Pierrehumbert and Michael Mann
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/mar/12/solar-geoengineering-uk
The Aria programme thesis document on “cooling the Earth” makes for chilling reading.
https://aria.org.uk/media/wotbzgsm/aria-actively-cooling-the-earth-programme.pdf