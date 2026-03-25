Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Lars Peter Calvert

In relation to experiences of his sister in a care home.

‘‘The consequences for residents were that their normal routines were significantly disrupted. They were no longer able to go out and do things. All activities were home based and centred around the home itself.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘Her world had shrunk massively from being able to get out and about to not at all and to being stuck within the four walls of her home, then visitors in the garden and exercise in the park behind the house.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘They (staff) would not allow us to hug.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘There were certainly not any Covid outbreaks in the home that I can recall.’’

-Paragraph 47

‘‘I don’t recall being contacted about a Do Not Resuscitate Order but that does not mean to say we were not.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘I think that the health system seemed to be overwhelmed and one of the things that stopped was the review of her medications.’’

-Paragraph 58

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End