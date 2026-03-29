Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights- Daren Tyczynski

Care Service Director with Keane Premier Group for 10 years.

‘‘At the start of Covid we were not encouraged to transfer residents from the care homes to hospitals as they were trying to keep the numbers down.’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘In the early stages of the lockdown we were advised not to transfer people to hospital so we would discuss any cases with medical staff or the GP. The NHS message at that point was to stay at home and do not transfer people. Oxygen concentrators were made available and delivered by the NHS..

..around a few months later.’’

-Paragraph 46

‘‘I remember speaking with one of the GP’s at this time and advising we were trained nurses and asking if we could get fluids and some oxygen therapy to see if that helped people.’’

-Paragraph 47'

‘‘I eventually managed to source both items, despite much persuasion, after explaining what residents’ symptoms were. The doctor eventually agreed to sign the prescription for us to try these. I don’t know why they were reluctant; you would need to ask them why . We had to nail fluid bags to the walls as we had no drip stands…

..The lack of support was distressing because we wanted to do the best for our resident.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘Six of those residents that we treated did survive.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘I then phoned the Care Inspectorate and local GP leads and highlighted what we had done and achieved by treating such residents in care homes. I asked for it to be relayed to other groups in their community…

..I don’t know if this was taken forward. All I know is that we advised them and requested it was communicated to raise awareness.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘Each care home has a doctor linked to it. Before lockdown , they would generally come out on visits to the care homes weekly or twice weekly to see residents with minor ailments. Community Practice Nurses (CPN’s) and physiotherapists would also come out regularly.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘During Covid , this all stopped…

..Nobody came into the care homes . You would maybe get a phone call from a doctor but that was about it.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘The impact of this on the residents was that they were not getting any medical services. No doctors. No physios. No dental care. No foot care. Everything just stopped. We could speak to these professionals on the phone but that was it.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘A lot of our staff did contract Covid but none of them died..

.. Unfortunately, some of the residents did die. I can’t specify the exact numbers, but these were passed to the relevant government departments as they were calling us on a weekly basis for the figures.’’

-Paragraph 60

‘‘When the lockdown was initially announced, residents stayed in their rooms and meals were taken to them as opposed to eating together in a communal area. I think this happened for about the first three months.’’

-Paragrph 61

‘‘The impact on the residents was that they felt like prisoners locked in their rooms, although there were not in fact locked in at any stage. Their moods changed and they were very low…

..People deteriorated in front of your eyes, even if it was not through Covid, due to isolating.

..They were seeing friends of theirs dying.’’

-Paragraph 62

‘‘They were also not seeing their families, which had a huge mental impact on the residents.’’

-Paragraph 63

‘‘We had a booking system and staff would oversee the visits . It was a little bit like being guarded over as..

…people could not touch their loved one’s hands or bodies. It was like being a prisoner and this was the same across all our care homes.’’

-Paragraph 72

‘‘I remember at the beginning..

..people were not allowed to come into the care home when their family members were dying. They would be standing outside looking in through a window.’’

-Paragraph 75

‘‘There was an impact on the residents of staff wearing all this PPE, specially on those with cognitive impairments. They feared it as they could not recognise the staff behind it, or they could not hear them speak properly, especially those with hearing impairments…

..This had a massive impact on the residents.’’

-Paragraph 96

Inspections

‘‘My opinion is they were too harsh in how they inspected. We were frustrated at the end of the inspection as they complained that a resident’s rice crispies were on the floor, even though the person had just finished their breakfast…

..They advised this was an infection control hazard.’’

-Paragraph 113

‘‘I actually asked the Inspectorate how many times they were getting Covid tested, given the number of premises they were visiting. They advised it was when required. I was concerned about this…

..They were not tested and yet we all were.’’

-Paragraph 116

‘‘We had one lady who had spilled something on her zimmer, or there was a dried mark on it. The Inspectorate advised there was contamination and a risk to life. We were trying to deal with people who were dying and yet being picked up on matters like this.’’

-Paragraph 118

‘‘Staff felt like they were being interrogated and members of the inspectorate would say things like ‘I find that difficult to believe.’ Morale was low enough without the Inspectorate conducting themselves in such a way.’’

-Paragraph 120

‘‘At the onset of Covid, the GP’s handed in DNR letters for all the residents. There was no consultation. We were told to simply put the letters in the resident’s care plans. This was for all the residents regardless of how they were physically and mentally, and regardless of whether they had Powers of Attorney or Guardians.’’

..We voiced our concerns regarding this but was all we could do.’’

-Paragraph 124

‘‘I would guess these came from a directive of the Scottish Government. know for definite. All GP’s seemed to be doing the same.’’

-Paragraph 125

‘‘We did not tell the families about these…

..We treated every case individually and tried our best to save people. We never ignored DNACPR notices as we were never put in that position. We treated everyone as individuals and treated them accordingly.’’

-Paragraph 126

‘‘Despite being issued with the DNR’s, we never wrote people off.’’

-Paragraph 128

‘‘The main complaint we received was from families who were not able to visit their loved ones.’’

-Paragraph 134

‘‘The Care Inspectorate needs overhauled. It is not fit for purpose and their expectations are not realistic for those on the front line.’’’

‘‘They are detached from the reality of nursing in such times.’’

-Paragraph 138

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End