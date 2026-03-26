Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Scott Finnigan

General Manager (Operations & Quality Improvement) Thistle Healthcare Ltd covering North and South Lanarkshire, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Tayside.

‘‘The number of residents that were admitted to hospital from our care homes during the pandemic was significantly lower than in ordinary times.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘There was an inference from ambulance crews at the start of the pandemic that they simply would not be taking our residents to hospital. There were varying degrees to how that was applied. Some residents became very unwell, very quickly. We had to get all medical help and advice over the phone…

..The call handlers would say, “you have two confirmed cases in that unit so if anyone else gets ill, we’re not taking them.’’

..There seemed to be an assumption that anyone in a care home who was unwell had Covid. That doesn’t sit well with me because it might not have been , but at that time it felt like it just didn’t matter to them.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘There was a significant impact on the availability of access to healthcare during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic. Things like GP visits, dieticians, physiotherapists etc., were massively different…

.. They just stopped. In fact, even now, some still don’t really visit.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘The lack of these additional services likely contributed to the physical decline of residents, particularly regarding things like swallowing assessments.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘The only thing that some other care providers experienced shortages of was morphine sulphate but that was a national shortage which is why they started to repurpose medications, as they could not keep up with the demand of what was needed. This was because..

..so many care home residents and hospital patients across Scotland were being prescribed with end-of-life medications.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘We have homes where blanket DNACPRs were issued. Two homes come to mind, Netherton, and Greencross being another. Some residents in Greencross are only in their 40’s or 50’s.’’

-Paragraph 128

‘‘The GP for Whitehills took a different approach and wrote to us saying it was likely that if the residents caught the virus, they would die. She asked for us to share these letters with the residents’ next of kin.’’

-Paragraph 129

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End