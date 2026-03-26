Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
6h

Earlier today I was listening to Dr Joseph Sansone interviewing Scott Schara about his new book, "Is the Government Legally Killing Us?" His daughter, Grace, who had Down's Syndrome, died as a result of the protocol administered by the medical industrial complex in the States and he has written about what he has learned from the experience. He has tried to write the book in such a way that it can be read by those who are not already awake as well as by those who are. I hope he will be successful in raising awareness of how those with disabilities were given treatment that would end their lives whether it was appropriate or not. Of course exactly the same protocol was used for many elderly patients to end their lives too.

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