Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Barbara M's avatar
Barbara M
9h

Shocking details.😡😡

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1 reply by biologyphenom
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Ned
4h

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|New witness statement evidence

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquirynew-witness-805

‘‘The death certificate showed that she died of Covid 19, and that was despite the fact that she was never tested for it.’’

The PCR is NOT a diagnostic.

https://x.com/NedPamphilon/status/2037617281593692443

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