Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|New witness statement evidence

Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Heather McGill

Impacts on mother, 68yo and former NHS employee who died of suspected COVID-19.

Lockdown

‘‘Mum gradually got worse. When I spoke to her, she was telling me that she felt terrible. If I phoned the care home, they would say that they would go up and see her. We suspected that she might have another chest infection and we knew she was refusing to get out of bed. She was feeling very flat and very low..

…Not seeing us and not seeing people also would have floored her.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘I was angry and upset that my mum had died alone and that my sister and I couldn’t spend her last few minutes with her.’’

-Paragraph 72

‘‘The death certificate showed that she died of Covid 19, and that was despite the fact that she was never tested for it.’’

-Paragraph 73

‘‘After mum passed, the care home said that we had to get her room cleared almost right away to avoid extra costs.’’

-Paragraph 74

‘‘In the days around the start of April (2020) (NR) had called us to say a DNR had been put on my mum..

…but it was a blanket DNR on all the residents in the care home…

..We asked who had done this and she said that..

..it had come down from the Scottish Government and that was it…

..There was no discussion with us about it, or any consent obtained from us or mum.’’

-Paragraph 76

‘‘We did ask what the DNR meant in practice, and (PD) said that..

..they wouldn’t go the extra means to treat her and if she was hospitalised, they wouldn’t intubate her…

..We did say that she was only sixty-eight and that she had plenty years in front of her. My sister and me thought it was mad and wrong, but (PD) said that it was out of her hands.’’

-Paragraph 77

‘‘All of this was happening despite the fact that we had power of attorney and a guardianship order. We’d had that since 2017.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘We weren’t able to see mum after she left the care home. We weren’t able to see her in the funeral parlour as it was a closed coffin.’’

-Paragraph 80

‘‘We weren’t allowed to touch the coffin. No one was allowed to carry the coffin. There was no service in a church, it was just straight to the graveyard, and the coffin had to be lowered straight into the ground at the cemetery before we could even get out of the cars and go up to the graveside. It was like mum was toxic or radioactive, it was so weird. We were only allowed 10 people at the funeral.’’

-Paragraph 81

‘‘We weren’t allowed to comfort each other. We also weren’t allowed to have a party or anything afterwards. It all felt very wrong. Mum died alone, and then there were these other restrictions even after her death. Everything was taken away from her, she didn’t get the send-off that she deserved.’’

-Paragraph 82

‘‘I think that the DNR being applied meant that they took the choice away from my mum. She never got the opportunity to say what she would have wanted and that was wrong.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘It also seemed they denied her treatment in that if it wasn’t Covid and was just another chest infection she could well have beaten that and gone on to live for many years.’’

-Paragraph 90

‘‘I was especially bad to see these things when my mum had worked for the NHS for a lot of her life and she had helped people for a lot of years and then, to not get the treatment that she needed at that time was wrong.’’

-Paragraph 91

‘‘It was also wrong that mum was alone when she died, and we’d not seen her properly for the weeks before she died because of the lockdown and the restrictions. She was just stuck in her bed and alone.’’

-Paragraph 92

‘‘Just not long after the funeral, we had Cummings (Dominic Cummings, Special Advisor to UK Government), away testing his eyes in the woods and it was just like a slap in the face and my mum couldn’t even get a doctor’s appointment or even get a test.’’

-Paragraph 93

‘‘I would want the Inquiry to highlight where mistakes were made and to hold people accountable for those mistakes.’’

-Paragraph 94

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End