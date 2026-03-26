Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Kerry Dennet

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde employee of 13 years. Believes she contracted Covid 19 in 2020 and now suffers from long Covid and long term vaccine injury.

Long COVID

‘‘My first COVID test was negative and so were the other three or four tests I did throughout the following months, so I just kept going back to work.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘So, in October 2020 I had various blood and respiratory tests. They all came back normal, having been organised through the GP. That is as far as things ever went. No more referrals, no more examinations, even though I was still sore all over and was really breathless.’’

-Paragraph 46

‘‘I just continued on throughout October 2020 to April 2021, but it was a real struggle. I kept testing for Covid, but the tests all came back negative.’’

-Paragraph 52

COVID-19 vaccination

‘‘I was to receive my first Covid vaccine in April 2021. I was really worried about the possible reactions to it so kept asking my boss if it was safe to take. My main concern was that because I have some allergies, I was worried in case I had an allergic reaction to the vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘In the end I was reassured that it was the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine would be safe and so that April in 2021 I had my first dose of the Oxford Covid vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘Unfortunately, I did have a bad reaction. I was feverish and I was red, flushing all over my body; but it wasn’t painful.’’

-Paragraph 56

‘‘I also get adrenaline rushes as if something bad is going to happen. I feel impending doom and terror. It started as a vaccine reaction but now continues to this day. They just make me feel as though my blood is fizzing. It is on a different level to anxiety and is a real physical thing. I suffered some anxiety before, but that was a completely different feeling.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘Other symptoms include anaphylaxis. I remember once just joking about something with my son in my room and I started laughing.This triggered a continuous cough and ten minutes later my airways closed. I had to take my steroids which thankfully worked.’’

-Paragraph 60

‘‘If this had not been successful, I would have had to take my EpiPen and then go straight to hospital.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘I firmly believe that taking the vaccine has exacerbated my previous symptoms.’’

-Paragraph 62

Long COVID

‘‘I was signed off by my GP with Long COVID because of my ongoing symptoms. I had continuous breathlessness, but all my blood tests were negative. I was signed off from April 2021 until September 2022.’’

-Paragraph 67

‘‘Throughout the period of my covid special leave, I kept testing myself for COVID, but they were always negative. I just kept testing because I had the symptoms but never knew if I actually had COVID.’’

-Paragraph 84

‘‘Then in July 2022 I just remember having a terrible headache and so did my son. I did a Covid test which was positive. I was surprised when I tested positive for Covid, because I felt more unwell with my Long Covid.’’

-Paragraph 85

Lessons learned

‘‘I do believe that the Government could have dealt with the pandemic quicker and better. If they had, I probably wouldn’t have Long Covid. The government knew about Covid-19 well before lockdown. As a result of not acting earlier, they put me and many others at great risk and I am now suffering the consequences of this delay.’’

-Paragraph 184

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End