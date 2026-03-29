Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Testimony highlights-Daniel Stephen Scott

Trades union representative and Convenor of the Glasgow health branch of Unite the Union. By profession, a Speech and Language Therapist. Employed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS 25 years.

‘‘A significant issue during the pandemic that I became aware of was the placing of DNR in patients’ notes. The DNR orders very quickly appeared in a phenomenal number of notes. From clinical records it appeared some medics would discuss future care wishes in such a way as to coerce family into agreeing to it, saying “you wouldn’t want X to be in distress or subject to the pain of that” and so on.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘The rationale for this action appeared to be ensuring that no one from the Mental Health or Learning Disability beds gets transferred to an acute hospital for care. This is very wrong, especially as..

..there appears to have been specific targeting of those with mental health issues or learning difficulties.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘The decision to place DNRs in patients’ notes were not medical decisions; they were coming from pressure on-high . It was effectively creating a ‘lower value’ person. This was a form of‘pushing down’.

-Paragraph 40

‘‘As it happened, acute services were never overwhelmed . So, there was never a need for the DNRs.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘On 16 January 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, a key matter was that COVID-19 was classified as a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) by the UK Government…

..On 19 March 2020, the UK Government downgraded COVID-19 and was no longer classified as an HCID.’’

-Paragraph 43

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End