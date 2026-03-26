Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Paula Abla Fummey

Experiences of a 60yo disabled black woman.

‘‘I watched the news every day. I watched Nicola every day. I’m a bit of a politics geek and I watched Politics Live and all that. If they said do this or don’t do that, I made sure I did. I thought this was the most reliable place to get my information. I did not watch the UK Government; I got all my information from the Scottish Government.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘I would watch Nicola Sturgeon and Jason Leitch. I like listening to Off the Ball, and Jason Leitch came on every Saturday and answered any questions that any of us had. Football fans would ask, when are we able to get back into the game? They would ask loads of questions, and Jason Leitch came on to that football show every week.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘I had to source the information. If you didn’t do that, you’d have been stuck. My carers were clueless. I’d say, Nicola Sturgeon said this yesterday. That was because I was terrified, remember. That motivated me to find out what was going on. I didn’t want to be one of those statistics, where a black person was dying.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘The social isolation that was very difficult. God, it was depressing. Even my neighbours would come, and they’d just stand at the window. I was like, crying. I burst into tears for no reason. And it was because of this whole being shut in the house thing.’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘I knew what was happening to disabled people because I watched all the stuff on the television. Watching that stuff was political in many ways. You saw that the DNRs, you weren’t getting asked about it. They were getting put on.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘The district nurse came for whatever reason it was, and I started to talk to her about it, and I burst out crying. I said, please don’t let them put a DNR on my file. I told my sister, who’s a doctor. I said, don’t let them put a DNR on. I didn’t want to die. I was terrified they were going to put this DNR on me. I was terrified at the thought of going on the ventilator.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘And the thing was to get the vaccine. I’ve had seven, and I’m meant to go for another one.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘My pastor and I were talking, and he said, sometimes when the population gets so high, it’s like there’s a cull.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘I did feel that those of us who were disabled - they call us ‘economically inactive’ - that it wouldn’t matter to them if a 50-odd year-old Black woman that doesn’t do anything dies.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘I did eventually get COVID-19. My GP was surprised I managed to last three years without catching it.’’

-Paragraph 63

‘‘People and especially politicians need to be accountable. Something needs to be done about the attitude of well, those old people were going to die anyway.’’

-Paragraph 71

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End