Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Emma Richmond

Self-employed locum pharmacist of 18 years working within Edinburgh and the Lothians, predominantly in independent pharmacies.

‘‘Work was extremely busy due to an increase in staff absences and pharmacies being much busier than usual. Pharmacies were very short staffed.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘As a result of people not being able to access their GP and other areas of healthcare, many people attended their local pharmacy instead, sometimes with issues that pharmacies could not deal with.’’

-Paragraph 6

‘‘The impact of working as a pharmacist through the pandemic has left me exhausted as I worked myself to the bone.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘In an attempt to protect him from the virus, I would return home from work, take all my work clothes off and shower downstairs immediately before entering the house.’’

-Paagraph 13

‘‘I had a constant fear that I would be infected by the virus at work. My colleagues had similar fears of passing the virus on to family members. Thankfully..

..I never contracted COVID-19 and therefore never had to isolate.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘As the pandemic escalated, GPs decided to prescribe double the quantity of medication for patients. While I agree this seemed sensible, our stock could not cover the increase in medication.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘During this time, pharmacies ran out of basic lifesaving medication . There was no insulin for diabetics and no inhalers for asthmatics within days..

…Some people became distressed and aggressive as a result.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘I was the victim of many acts of aggression and violence. For example, a customer spat on my feet and stated “I hope you die of that!”

-Paragraph 22

‘‘I believe that some people only cared about themselves and did not give a second thought to anyone else.’’

-Paragraph 24

‘‘The aggression and violence I experienced was almost constant. My colleagues and I were extremely stressed and scared to go to work. I saw colleagues cry at work as a result.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘Some would become aggressive when asked to wear a mask or when asked to wear their mask correctly. It was common for customers to pull their mask down when speaking to staff members.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘We experienced aggression when enforcing social distancing measures and limiting the number of people allowed into the pharmacy at one time.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘In future pandemics, the government could get the police and/or the army to assist with such deliveries (of medication).’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘To take pressure off pharmacists and control violence and aggression, help could be provided from police and army colleagues trained in crowd control.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘A particular example of this from my time working as a pharmacist during the pandemic was…

..a phone call from a woman who stated she was going to kill herself and her three children…

..The woman could not contact her GP surgery or her mental health team. She did not know who else to call.’’

-Paragraph 49

COVID-19 Deaths

I recall an old Foi and thought it was worth sharing.

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End