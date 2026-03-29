Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Dawn Runcie

49yo. Worked with the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) for 23 years. Dismissed 2nd June 2023 and suffers Long COVID.

‘‘Prior to contracting COVID in 2020 I was fit and healthy leading an active life.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘I don’t know what the future holds for me due to contracting COVID at work. I am 49 years old and have the lung capacity of someone 20 years older than me.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘I was clearing hospitals in preparation for the suspected influx of Covid patients in the Grampian area, transferring mostly elderly patients out to care homes, hospital transfers, discharges etc. ‘‘

-Paragraph 18

‘‘During lockdown in March/April 2020 while transporting patients and doing my day-to-day tasks, I noticed that the hospitals were very quiet. I had never seen them so quiet. The only people I saw were staff and hardly any patients.

-Paragraph 20

‘‘I had become unwell wearing a facemask for two hours after transporting a patient home. At first, I thought I had caught a cold from the patient.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘No RIDDOR has ever been reported for my colleague or myself. I have a FOI request stating that SAS had never reported any Dangerous Occurrences and only Seven Workplace COVID Infections.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘I believe the majority of staff with Long Covid were dismissed.’’

-Paragraph 79

‘‘I believe, like myself, many NHS staff would walk away if there was ever to be a pandemic again.’’

-Paragraph 103

Desired outcomes for the inquiry/Lessons learned

‘‘I would like to know why the Scottish Government didn’t go into lockdown earlier?’’

-Paragraph 113

‘‘Why did it take the Scottish Government so long to issue guidance on masks for NHS and SAS staff, when they knew COVID was already here?’’

-Paragraph 114

‘‘Why did lockdown not coincide with mask wearing?’’

-Paragrsph 115

‘‘If it was to happen again, I would say that PPE is vital and must be worn by all staff.’’

-Paragraph 119

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End