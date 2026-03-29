Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Rose Salter

Experiences throughout lockdown as a disabled person.

‘‘I was washing everything. I was washing my front door, and I was leaving my mail on the floor, and I would not touch it for days. I was hoping that the germs would go away. I had the shiniest front door because I would wash it every time the postman or anybody else came.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘Prior to COVID I felt very in control and independent. When COVID happened, I lost that overnight. It was a dark time.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘I started making masks because I had heard that they were becoming unavailable. I got in the car and took a huge box of homemade masks; they were two or three layers of nice material and elastic on each ear. I dropped them off at a community centre in the next village.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘Even now, going into a big shop where there are lots of people, I get anxious. I will never go shopping on a Saturday anymore.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘The first time I got COVID it was a surprise to me. I did not feel unwell but I had to take a test prior to going to an event, and it came out positive. The second time I got COVID I was much sicker. I was bed bound for a couple of days and my new husband had to take care of me.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘One of my neighbours has a disabled son, and he was hospitalised during the pandemic, and she was shocked when they had ‘DNR’ chalked on a board at the side of his bed. She questioned it and was told that the DNR was on his records. She was horrified. It was like his life did not matter. Why on earth are people allowed to blanket people with that label and decide on whether they live or die? A wheelchair user with some breathing difficulties, and they do not resuscitate them. It’s disgraceful.’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘Lockdown had an enormous impact on my mental health. I felt emotional. The first two months of COVID, I felt like this was the end of life. I thought, if this is it, what is the point of being here?’’

-Paragraph 71

‘‘The DNR orders were huge. It was invasive, almost to the point of it being like rape , in the sense that it felt like someone was being violated by someone overpowering them. That is what it felt like as soon as I heard about it being put on people’s medical records.’’

-Paragraph 76

‘‘DNRs were put on people that I know, people that were members of this organisation (GDA). No government has the right to invade people’s lives like that. Nobody should be making life or death decisions like that for people. They don’t have that right. I do not care if it was a crisis or not.’’

-Paragraph 77

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End