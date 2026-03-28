Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Dr.Aaliyah Peeroo

NHS GP. Details a history of ME/CFS and then COVID/Long COVID illness exacerbated after COVID vaccinations and subsequent employment issues.

‘‘The throat swab was negative for Covid which didn’t surprise me as it was only a throat swab.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘I received a diagnosis of Long Covid during a telephone appointment in July 2021, which was a follow-up from my hospital admission where they discovered I had a fast heart rate.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘I did get antibody testing done privately…It was negative but this was not a surprise as it was now more than a year since I had first contracted Covid.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘However, despite knowing this, I still got the test as I was so ill and was desperate for answers. A positive test would at least explain what was going on, even if a negative one gave no answers. At this point in time, my health was still declining, and I was now effectively bedbound with fever, shortness of breath, tachycardia, chest pain and pre-syncope.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘I had not seen a single person socially since March 2020. I did not have family in this country. I could not continue like this.’’

-Paragraph 66

‘‘When I took my two Covid vaccines in July and late September 2022, my health again took a downward turn and I continued to receive no help or input from the NHS.’’

..After seeking advice from my union, I handed in my notice on 4th November 2022 and left the UK later that month. I had been in the UK in medicine since 2007. I had fought tooth and nail to keep my job. But I could no longer see a way to continue here with the non-existent support.’’

-Paragraph 67

‘‘This is the sum total of all the interactions I had with the people who were responsible of supporting my training progression and my wellbeing as a doctor in training. I did not feel valued. In fact I felt as if I wasn’t even seen as a human being, let alone a colleague and trainee with whom they had worked for nearly 6 years up to the point I contracted Covid.’’

-Paragraph 80

‘‘I now live in my elderly parents’ home, on their pension. am aware that having been off sick since 2020, it will be extremely difficult to obtain any references even if I should find work if I am able to work. Most of the supervisors I contacted have not replied and one has outright refused. Only my line manager agreed. I am extremely worried about the future and feel that the financial impact is without end. Additionally, I am currently forced to live with an abusive family member and can’t even move out as I do not have the finances to do so.’’

-Paragraph 92

‘‘There is a great issue around how chronically ill and disabled people are treated in Scotland and in the wider UK. We had already been struggling prior to Covid. Covid has simply compounded these issues, magnified our struggles, and made the cracks in the system wider. I believe that we urgently need to do better as a country, and this is why I have provided this statement.’’

-Paragraph 95

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End