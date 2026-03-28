Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Nicola Polk

39yo disabled woman’s experiences and contracting COVID and developing Long COVID.

‘‘I can recall that I started to feel unwell one day after I had worked a shift at doggy day care. It was in February or March 2020 (before the official lockdown in March 2020). There were no infection control measures in place at my workplace. These did not exist at that time. I believe I had covid.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘I continued to work through the lockdown in 2020 until I next caught covid. As I said I had not fully recovered from what I believe was catching covid in February or March 2020.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘I contracted covid in October 2020. I can remember one morning I developed symptoms. I was up early one morning. I had run a bath for my husband who had worked a nightshift.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘I booked a covid test. I also booked one for my husband. I was sent a test through the post. I did a test and put the swab in my nose and throat. I later received a positive test result. My husband was negative.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘After 14 days in isolation my temperature was high. It remained high for months (39-40 degrees). In total, I remained in isolation for about three months from December 2020. This was due to my symptoms and temperature not improving. I had a thermometer and used this to take my temperature.’’

-Paragraph 25

‘‘Following the call with the doctor my husband drove me to Hairmyres hospital about lam or 2am in the morning. Before I left the house, I said goodbye to my cats and dogs (pets). I did not think I was going to come out the hospital alive. I did not think I was going to survive.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘Upon entering the hospital, I saw how empty it was. There was only one person in the waiting room.’’

-Paagraph 32

‘‘A doctor came in and asked why I was here. I was told by the doctor (identify unknown) that..

..“this hospital is for people who have been in accidents and car crashes go home”.

A doctor saying that to me was terrible.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘I cannot recall the nurse or doctor wearing masks or other PPE.’’

‘‘I then left the hospital in tears and cried to my husband in the car. I still felt awful.’’

-Paragraph 35-36.

‘‘The situation got so bad with my General Practitioner that I could not obtain a prescription for inhalers for my asthma in 2021. I had to buy inhalers on eBay on the internet. This was dangerous and I had to pay £20 or £30 per inhaler. The price also increased the longer the pandemic lasted.’’

-Paagraph 43

‘‘I could not believe that in addition to being down a wage I was having to buy my own inhalers for asthma. Just because my doctor’s surgery would not return phone calls to me.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘I am extremely fortunate to have survived this virus where others have not. I have been able to try private treatments to try and improve my condition but to no avail.’’

-Paragraph 60

‘‘I sometimes think it would have been better for myself, husband, and my family if I had not survived covid. My husband booked me into private counselling when I told him how I felt.’’

-Paragraph 67

‘‘My experiences with government, NHS etc. since I contracted the virus have been nothing short of horrendous.’’

-Paragrpaah 70

‘‘I paid a heavy price for following the covid rules. I made sure I wore a mask, did not have parties, or even form a bubble…

.. In addition, I received no support from the police when I reported people breaking the rules so eventually, I had to move house. I felt totally let down.’’

-Paragraph 75

‘‘I believe that the NHS and General Practitioners in the future should be more compassionate to people like me. I was constantly seeking help but was being ignored.’’

-Paragraph 95

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End