Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement evidence-Derek Thomas Barron

Registered mental health nurse since 1987 and employed as a nurse in the NHS for 33 years. Formerly Nurse Director in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. Director of Care at Erskine care homes.

‘‘During the pandemic, we were using, on average, 6,000 masks per week across the four care homes.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘The cost of PPE increased and it was our responsibility to bare that cost. Masks went from being a few pence per mask to being over a pound per mask. Prior to the pandemic we used vinyl gloves and during the pandemic we had to use nitrile gloves, as specified in the guidance, which costs five times as much.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘In the early stages of the pandemic some of our staff raised concerns around PPE. Staff wanted to wear masks but we were being told by the World Health Organisation guidance not to wear masks. I took the view that we should follow the guidance and the experts who were advising us that we did not need to wear masks - I was not going to second guess the experts. That caused some anxiety for our staff. The guidance then changed to state that everyone was to wear masks in care homes. I felt it was my responsibility to follow the guidance as best we could.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘Recently the guidance for care homes was included alongside the guidance for prisons which felt like an insult to the care sector.’’

-Paragraph 23

‘‘I considered the guidance to be rules that we had to comply with. If we did not follow the guidance and Cl or the police as part of Operation Koper walked in and saw this, then there could be serious consequences. I was clear that whilst they were guidelines that I did not always agree with, they were based on best practice and presumably scientific evidence that they writers of the guidelines had access to, therefore we should follow those guidelines because of the potential risk to residents and our staff. There was also the potential for organisational risk and being open to litigation if we did not follow the guidance.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘There were other residents who almost gave up when they did not get to see their families.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘Relatives were not always helpful especially those who did not believe that COVID-19 was real. It would have been easier for our staff in those situations for families not to be allowed into the care home, however no-one was stopped from seeing their loved one.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘The restrictions on visiting care homes went on for far too long. At the start of the pandemic there was clear scientific reason behind the restrictions, but it soon felt as if they were politically driven. To keep families apart for so long was unnecessary. Locking people up did not keep COVID-19 out. We could have opened up much sooner and I do not think we would have seen any more deaths.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘In the vast majority of cases, the Operation Koper investigations are an outrage. The investigations should have been dealt with on an individual basis, where there was something to investigate, rather than a blanket sector wide approach.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘Sadly, we lost over forty of our residents to COVID-19 across the four care homes.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘Once COVID-19 got into care homes, locking people up was not going to stop it spreading..

…Isolating residents only made them suffer more.’’

-Paragraph 73

‘‘The Scottish Government and PHS did not respond quickly enough to lift the restrictions on care homes. It felt as if care homes became a ‘political football’ and no one wanted to make the decision to lift the restrictions. However,..

..surely the human right of our residents to family life and their right to make choices should have overridden such political concerns.’’

-Paragraph 75

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End