Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

6 Comments

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
1h

Pure Tyranny. I vote to Execute Tyrannical Traitors.

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
2h

I hope the powers that be don't pick up on the idea of excluding families from visiting if they don't believe in a scamdemic.

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