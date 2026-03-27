Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
6h

Sickening. Why are the perpetrators of this abuse not being prosecuted? What the hell is going on? What is wrong with people that we’re just prepared to accept this evil criminal behaviour and the perpetrators are getting away with it - probably still working in “care”. I am revolted and furious. I’m so sorry for Neil and his family.

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5 replies by biologyphenom and others
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
6h

All should have been cautioned and sacked .

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