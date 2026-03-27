Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Lorna Gray

Speaking about the treatment of 49yo son Neil who was born with Spina Bifida.

‘‘In March 2020 the hospital at that time seemed to be throwing all the patients out of the hospital because of Covid. ‘‘

-Paragraph 4

‘‘Neil was telling us that staff were not getting him out of his room and spoke about how some of the auxiliary staff, when they were hoisting him from his bed..

..were hurting him.’’

‘‘Neil added that the staff seemed to be laughing at him as this happened…

..Neil repeatedly asked for this incident to be notes. After several days it was confirmed that it was noted, but Neil never saw any proof of this.’’

-Paragraph 8

‘‘At some point Neil wanted to speak to his GP. He asked staff for a commode, but they said they didn’t have one. This meant Neil had to do bowel movements in his bed.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘We had no access to Neil while he was in Deeside, yet staff were going in and out as well as to the shops. It annoyed us that they had access to our son yet we didn’t despite having looked after him all his life.’’

-Paragraph 13

‘‘Prior to going into hospital, Neil was of a chirpy disposition and, despite all his problems, was always cheerful. After his time in Deeside his personality changed and he became depressed.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘We didn’t know for sure about the conditions that Neil was living in as we were never allowed inside the care home. However, in November 2020 it was particularly cold, and Neil told us that he had asked for a radiator but been told there were none to be had. Over that weekend ..

… could see him shivering when he facetimed us.

-Paragraph 16

‘‘This went on for a week and my daughter complained and then took an electric-throw up to the home for Neil but was told that..

..no care home in Scotland would allow a resident the use of an electric-throw. Neil was not even allowed to have the throw unplugged on his bed, despite the fact Neil would have been unable to plug this in himself.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘I mentioned this was a significant issue for Neil as he struggles to generate heat in his body and has poor circulation.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘After this phone call the manager went to see Neil with another couple of members of staff and..

…they were apparently screaming at him about my supposed black mailing them..

..I wasn’t black-mailing anybody, I just wanted my son to get some heat…

..I felt they were trying to frighten and intimidate Neil.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘There was also an occasion when a nurse was screaming at Neil. He happened to be Facetiming his sister at the time and she heard it. His sister said that there was absolutely no need for them to speak to him that way.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘The nursing staff didn’t like Neil contacting his own GP and it was after that that they seemed to take a dislike to him.’’

-Paragraph 23

‘‘The Care Inspector apparently found a cupboard full of heaters though it was locked and had to demand that it be opened. My daughter got this feedback from the Care Inspectorate.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘The isolation took away Neil’s dignity and his human rights…

..Close contact with your loved ones in such circumstances is crucial. For whatever reason a person is in Hospital or a care home for, the isolation that people like Neil suffered exacerbates the problems…

..Neil often said that he would have been better off in prison.’’

-Paragraph 48

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End