Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Jini Elizabeth Mathew

Clinical lead. Oakbridge Care Home, Great Western Road, Glasgow which is run by Oakminster Health Care.

‘‘If a resident came from a hospital, we made sure they were kept in isolation for the first fourteen days, even if they had tested negative for Covid. This was because testing was not known to be 100% accurate.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘Some of the residents clearly suffered because of the restriction of visitors.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘The lack of activities had a big impact on the residents and the lack of visitors affected their mental well-being. This gave us a cause of anxiety about not knowing what would happen the next day.’’

-Paragraph 56

‘‘The lack of physiotherapists etc had a detrimental effect on the residents’ mobility and their progress. We tried to help them as best as we could, but it could never have been as good as the professionals.’’

-Paragraph 58

Pandemic deaths

‘‘One lady died in the Pinetrees Unit in the middle of the night.

..but I can’t be sure that her death was caused by Covid.

This was very early on during the pandemic, and she had only been with us for about a week and..

..hadn’t shown any Covid symptoms.

She probably had come from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital or Gartnavel General Hospital…

..I was never told the actual cause of her death.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘I am aware that some of the residents in Erskine Unit died. It was hard for the staff in Erskine because they were almost like family to their residents because some of them had been there for years..

..I don’t know how many died.’’

-Paragraph 50

Lessons learned

‘‘Initially everything was a panic and a lot of scaremongering’’.

‘Information should be cascaded down to care homes and families in a better way, so as not to cause scaremongering.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘We want honesty. If it was mistakes that were made, then accept that and be open and honest about it.’’

-Paragraph 62

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End