Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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James Shaw's avatar
James Shaw
9h

Am I reading this correctly in that the Professor said the vaccines were/are great and the individual has no right to receive resuscitation as the doctors will decide. If this is the case then everything is wonderful and nothing to see here. So if you feel a bit under the weather the next time a pandemic is declared, pop along to your nearest hospital and the doctors will see you right. Terms and conditions apply. Silly me for thinking the whole thing was a complete and utter s##t show.

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Barbara M's avatar
Barbara M
9h

It proves they just didn’t know how to fully deal with the Pandemic. I.e. they sometimes didn’t know what old people actually died of? Covid or not Covid. It’s been a learnin g curve. Hope they have learned for any future outbreaks of any kind. Now it’s Meningitis. 🤨🤨.

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