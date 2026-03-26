Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Prof Andrew Tyler Elder

President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

‘‘The other thing I would say is that the whole death certification process became a bit clumsy. We had to explain to families that we couldn’t immediately issue a death certificate and that the process was going to be different because the whole thing had to be centralised. The other related ssue is that..

..in older people living with frailty, you are sometimes not exactly sure what they have died from and so there was an additional factor now and for some families and medical staff.

.. you perhaps did not know if it was Covid or not.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘When the vaccine was brought in, doctors in Scotland were both relieved, and had a belief, that it was a well-developed product that would give some protection. There were no real problems, that we were aware of, around access to vaccines for medical or nursing staff in hospitals.’’

-Paragraph 77

‘‘There was certainly no blanket DNARs in any Scottish hospital that I am aware of.’’

-Paragraph 83

‘‘If a patient does not have a form, it would be routine practice for doctors to consider if resuscitation might work. If a doctor, or doctors, think that intervention of any kind, and not just resuscitation, is futile they have no duty to deliver it and they can say that in, extreme circumstances, that there is no way that resuscitation would work. They have no requirement to discuss that with the patient because there is not a decision to be made as they are not offering it.’’

-Paragraph 86

‘‘I understand that it may be a fine point for families where they feel that a discussion of DNAR might imply to them that they have a ‘choice’, rather than them being informed that a decision has been made to not attempt resuscitation…

..and there is no choice.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘A doctor has no requirement to sit down and negotiate or discuss with a family member as to whether or not resuscitation will happen if they believe CPR will not work..

..but, as I say, they should inform the patient, or the family, of that decision.’’

-Paragraph 90

Lessons learned

‘‘Another lesson learned is that the science behind what we did to tackle this is strong, and it is remarkable that we came up with a vaccine so quickly. I think, overall, the perception in the medical and the medical and scientific community is that people around the world collaborated on not just the vaccine, but on drug treatment also and that things were accelerated in terms of drug approval and roll out, and so that shows we can do this.’’

-Paragraph 99

‘‘The other thing that we should be able to do is counter misinformation and disinformation online, as we were fighting against a lot of alternate views and that wasn’t helpful.’’

-Paragraph 100

‘‘We didn’t measure, for example, despair of family not being able to visit care homes. These are difficult to measure but they form part of the societal response. Of course, we don’t want people to die, and we want to keep them out of hospital, but on their own..

..these narrow measures could perhaps steer policy that might have had unintended consequences.’’

-Paragraph 101

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End