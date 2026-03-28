Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Haroon Rehman

NHS Fife consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

‘‘At those early stages of the pandemic, the emphasis within hospitals changed as a whole from the delivery of services across multiple disciplines to essentially infection control and the management of infected patients. This led to the suspension of procedures such as elective surgeries and there was a focus on only emergency trauma work. That being said, there were, of course, some disciplines within the hospital that could not be abandoned altogether. An example of this is that we had some patients who were waiting for hip replacements and these kinds of surgeries could be put on pause for a while whereas if we had a patient presenting at the hospital after having fallen off a roof or having been involved in a car accident, then they would require treatment there and then. At this time, all of our decisions were based around providing essential services.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘Initially, patients were very understanding of the decision to suspend non-essential services. There was a period of understanding that there was a global health crisis and that took priority over an elective operation. However, I think that..

..eventually, their patience was worn out.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘The waiting lists seem to get bigger every time I hear a number. At the moment, I think it’s somewhere around 25,000 patients in Scotland alone waiting for elective hip and knee procedures.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘We saw our trauma statistics remain quite static compared to pre-pandemic levels and they even peaked whereas we saw a lot less of people complaining of hip pain or shoulder pain that they had been suffering for a while. I think this was because..

..people were afraid to go to the hospital during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘In some respects, I would describe the use of PPE as overkill. ‘‘

..For example, for us in trauma, we would normally do operations in relatively light PPE but during the pandemic we were required to wear quite a heavy amount of PPE.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘However, in the pandemic, we had to perform these ‘deep cleans’ after every patient which, obviously, massively increased the turn around time between patients. So whereas, before the pandemic, you could operate on one patient and get the next one in to theatre within half an hour or forty-five minutes..

..it was now taking hours between patients. As a result, it was really reducing what we could do and what we could deliver.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘I wish I could say that on this exact date everything went straight back to normal but it was very much a slow return and I do not know when I would consider the pandemic being ‘over’.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘The pandemic also made people reflect on their lives in a lot of ways. For some of my colleagues, they decided that medicine was not for them and they have left the profession.’’

-Paragraph 72

‘‘The pandemic was definitely not a pleasant time and, to some extent..

.. it felt like being in prison for six months.’’

-Paragraph 74

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End