Introduction

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to conclude on this evidence today.

Statement highlights-Elizabeth Whittaker

Details her father (78) living with dementia who died at Western General Hospital Edinburgh 23rd April 2020 after being admitted for a fall. Hip surgery followed then a positive test for COVID-19.

‘‘They had just called because dad had tested positive. He was being moved to the covid ward (ward 57)…

..The first doctor said dad was not to get any treatment.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘I am not sure why, but I think dad was being discriminated against because he had dementia…

..Another doctor intervened and said they would treat dad.’’

‘‘Dad had perfect lungs, liver, and kidneys before he went into hospital; he was a fit man. Even though he had dementia everything else was brilliant.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘I was phoning the hospital every day to find out how dad was. I was asking about his temperature, oxygen level etc. I was told every time he was good.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘I later learned that dad had been crawling around on his hands and knees barking like a dog.’’

Paragraph 21

‘‘The doctor stood outside parted his hands and said, ‘if he wants to live, he has got to fight on his own now.’ His words were shocking..

…We begged them to re-introduce anti-biotics as dad had been pulling his IV line out. From what I could see from the medical records dad only had two days of anti-biotics (amoxicillin).

..They refused. They said they would not re- introduce anything to dad, nothing whatsoever.’’

-Paragraph 23

‘‘Dad did not have a chance whatsoever. It was just at the start of the pandemic..

..so the hospital was not over-run…

..Treatment was withdrawn on the 19th of April. I cannot see from the medical records that he got anything after that; entries appear to be missing. No food, nothing. They were pumping anti hallucination drugs and morphine into him.’’

-Paragraph 24

‘‘The medical records state that on the 23rd of April dad had breakfast and lunch…

..This was a lie as he was incapacitated; he was lying comatose in a foetal position..

..The medical records are difficult to follow because of the writing.’’

-Paragraph 25

‘‘I do recall my daughter telling me that she had told medical staff that they were murdering her grandad.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘My mum, daughter and I went into dad’s room mum took his hand and called his name. Dad lifted himself up and asked what was going on. He was like a skeleton. Me and my daughter took turns at going into the hospital on the days that followed.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘We then asked the hospital to let us know when dad was near death. They didn’t which meant we were not with him at the end.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘I recall having a phone call with a doctor from the hospital when he said that he did not know if dad had a viral or bacterial infection.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘Dad’s death certificate noted dad’s cause of death as hospital acquired pneumonia then covid. It also had his hip operation and dementia on it, I do not understand why this was on the certificate.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘We complained to the hospital about my dad’s lack of treatment and lack of care and asked for an autopsy on dad. We got a response to our complaint. It was mostly just saying that they were sorry for this and sorry for that.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘One of the worst things is being told lies from the hospital all the time. Telling us dad was good / fine that day when he clearly wasn’t, he was dying…

..My daughter said they murdered her grandfather.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘I applied for dad’s medical records before he died; there were things missing and some entries were not true. I possess diaries and letters with the hospital which I can make available to the Inquiry.’’

-Paragraph 40

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End