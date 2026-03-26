Introduction

‘The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry is publishing an additional 80 witness statements taken in preparation of its health and social care impact hearings. While these witnesses were not called to provide oral evidence, their statements have been recorded and form part of the Inquiry’s evidence base.’

I plan to work my way through this evidence the coming weeks.

Statement highlights-Dr Jane Elisabeth Douglas

A registered Nurse since1984 and a Queen’s Nurse. Chief Nurse for the Care Inspectorate October 2021 to August 2023. Principal Assistant for Health and Social Care as well as Group Manager at Scottish Borders.

‘‘None of the Residents in the Care Home tested positive for COVID-19 .’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘We did not have any face masks at the start of the pandemic, but we did have gloves and aprons.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘In the Care Home we made the decision not to isolate any Residents in their rooms but ensured that chairs in the communal areas were two metres apart including the dining areas. This enabled Residents to have some quality of life.’’

-Pararaph 28

‘‘It was awful not being able to allow visiting. I am still uncomfortable with how long Care Homes stayed locked down. It was a very difficult time and I wish we had been able to open Care Homes earlier.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘Visitors were not allowed indoors fully until the guidance permitted. From around June or July 2020 we had a room where relatives could come in through French windows and sit two meters apart with the windows open.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘During the pandemic..

..I heard that across Care Homes the visiting restrictions were having a negative impact on Care Home Residents, that Residents were losing weight and becoming distressed…

..However, this was not the case at the Care Home…

..This may have been because we did not confine Residents to their rooms and tried to maintain as normal a life as possible whilst ensuring Residents socially distanced from each other.’’

-Paragraph 36

‘‘I felt as if the Care Home was completely abandoned by the wider support network that was in place prior to the pandemic which included GPs and specialist healthcare services like podiatrists and physiotherapists.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘GPs did not visit our Residents during the pandemic unless we specifically requested their attendance. Before the pandemic, there would be a GP in the Care Home most days as and when needed but they were resistant to coming into the Care Home during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘We eventually got testing kits just before Christmas in 2020.’’

-Paragraph 400

‘‘We never had COVID-19 in the Care Home in the first and second waves.’’

‘‘We had a member of staff who had a positive test..

….which later turned out to be a false positive.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘In the Borders, a lot of the Care Homes did not have any COVID-19 cases.’’

-Paragraph 54

Lessons learned

‘‘It would have been helpful if testing for staff had been put in place at an earlier stage in the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 61

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End